Researchers make concerning discovery about health risk during pregnancy: 'Further research is needed'

by Tina Deines
Photo Credit: iStock

A new study suggests that exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — also known as PFAS or "forever chemicals" — could lead to lower placental weights, potentially posing health concerns for maternal and newborn health.

What's happening?

Researchers set out to investigate the potential of "impaired placental structure and function" in humans due to PFAS exposure because it had previously been observed in animals like mice and rabbits.

The authors noted that previous studies have produced mixed results regarding the link between PFAS exposure and placental weight. For instance, one previous study found no correlation. However, they added that few human-based studies exist.

The France-based research team measured PFAS concentrations in the blood of 484 pregnant women. At birth, their placentas were weighed and tissues analyzed. They found that women in the moderate-to-higher PFAS exposure group had, on average, lower placental weights compared to those with lower levels in their systems.

"Further research is needed to confirm these findings and elucidate placental mechanisms influenced by PFAS, alone or in combination with other environmental chemicals," the authors wrote.

Why is this study important?

According to Oregon Health & Science University, small placentas may be indicative of malnourishment and a lack of oxygen supply in the womb. Per OHSU, they "are also associated with increased risk of chronic disease later in life."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The new research regarding lower placental weights adds to a growing body of evidence linking PFAS with negative health outcomes. One study revealed that exposure to PFAS can alter the expressions of certain genes within the brain. Another paper linked these chemicals to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases in postmenopausal women.

These "forever chemicals" have also been associated with an increased risk of some cancers, low birth weight, decreased fertility, interference with the body's natural hormones, reduced ability of the immune system to fight infections, and other health concerns, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

What's being done about PFAS?

Though PFAS compounds are known for being persistent in the environment, scientists are identifying new ways to help break them down. For example, researchers at the University of Illinois found a way to remove the full spectrum of PFAS from water in a single process. Scientists at the University of Rochester are doing similar work.

You can limit your exposure by purchasing from PFAS-free brands (identified here by PFAS Central), skipping on nonstick cookware, and limiting your purchases of stain- or water-resistant clothing.

