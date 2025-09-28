Researchers uncover overlooked factor that could lead to liver disease: 'A growing but poorly understood threat'

Researchers at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine uncovered some disturbing facts about the connections between liver disease and PFAS — also known as "forever chemicals."

What's happening?

The study, which is part of a Superfund Research Program known as the Southern California Superfund Research and Training Program for PFAS Assessment, Remediation and Prevention, or ShARP, found that four chemicals known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — PFAS — have detrimental health effects on human liver cells.

In this study, according to the Keck School of Medicine's Newsroom, scientists used "spheroids, sophisticated 3D models that recreate the structure of the liver using cells from human donors," to learn how these four PFAS affect people's livers.

They found that, while they had different specific reactions, all four "interrupted cell signaling and immune functions."

The effects range from "increasing fat accumulation" to "cancer-related changes." The study also shows that some PFAS have different effects on male cells than on female ones.

Why is studying the connection between PFAS and liver health important?

PFAS are everywhere, from playgrounds to cookware to drinking water, and they can cause significant health damage. Studying how they affect the liver can provide essential insights into paths forward in treatment, including implementing drugs that the FDA has already given the green light.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Vaia Lida Chatzi, who directs ShARP, said, "Human biomonitoring studies show that almost everyone in the U.S. has detectable PFAS levels in their blood. Yet, we don't really know how PFAS exposure relates to human liver disease … This is a growing but poorly understood threat to public health and water security," according to Environmental Factor, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences's media outlet.

What's being done about PFAS?

As researchers continue to study the presence and effects of these chemicals, politicians keep pushing for reform and guardrails. But this proves difficult when lobbyists get in the way of change, preventing bills from passing. A report from Food and Water Watch found that only eight bills, of 130 proposed ones, cleared the lawmaking process.

That's why Ana Maretti-Mira, who worked on the USC study, said it's important for individuals to make changes, according to the Keck School of Medicine.

"These chemicals change our bodies and we cannot wait for government regulations to take effect. Be aware of how you can be exposed and try to limit that exposure," she said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.