Experts discover dangerous threat lurking in drinking water of millions of Americans: 'Needs to be addressed with urgency'

New data from the Environmental Protection Agency shows that PFAS (also known as "forever chemicals") are in over 200 drinking water systems in the United States.

What's happening?

WRAL News reported that the latest EPA data revealed that over 200 drinking water systems in the U.S. contain PFAS, bringing the number of people at risk for PFAS contamination to over 172 million.

In North Carolina, the EPA flagged several utilities for PFAS contamination, including in Durham and Fayetteville.

Though the EPA set limits in 2024 for the amount of these chemicals allowable in public drinking water sources, limits for some PFAS — including GenX, commonly found in North Carolina — have recently been tossed, reduced, or had the deadlines for meeting limits pushed back by years.

"These chemicals cause harm at incredibly low concentrations, and any additional exposure is a concern," said David Andrews, acting chief science officer at the Environmental Working Group, according to WRAL News. "This is a public health problem that needs to be addressed with urgency."

Why are PFAS concerning?

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are chemicals found in a plethora of products, from cookware to the foam that firefighters use. These chemicals are known as "forever chemicals" because they don't naturally break down like other substances do.

Because PFAS can be found in so many items, these chemicals have gradually seeped into our water and soil, and they can now be found in most people's bodies as well. Since they don't break down, they accumulate in the body.

Studies have shown links between PFAS and significant health risks, such as immune system suppression, an increased risk for cancer, and decreased fertility, so the more of these chemicals found in one's body, the more at risk one is for health issues.

As the chemicals are now practically unavoidable, filtering them out of our drinking water has become more important.

What's being done about PFAS in North Carolina's water?

Several of the affected utilities have already been testing for PFAS for years, and many also utilize powdered activated-carbon treatment systems or plan to install such a system in the near future. One utility is also planning to install a granular activated carbon filtration system, while another facility is a part of the Invicta Water pilot program, a program that tests the newest technology created for removing PFAS.

However, the main challenge in implementing new systems is the price tag associated with them. As such, some facilities are suing PFAS polluters to recover the costs of treating the water.

