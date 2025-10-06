Alarming new study finds concerning levels of harmful substances in children's blood: 'We are highly exposed'

Researchers in Northern Spain have found concerning levels of harmful PFAS chemicals in the blood of children in two different regions, sparking concern for the future.

What's happening?

A study led by researchers at the University of the Basque Country, in collaboration with Biogipuzkoa and the Department of Public Health, has found worrying levels of PFAS chemicals in children.

As reported by Medical Xpress, the researchers analyzed blood from 315 minors at three key stages of development: age 4, 8, and 14. The goal was to understand how exposure varied with age during these vulnerable life stages.

The results showed that 18 of the 42 compounds tested for were present at every age, with younger children having higher concentrations of PFAS compounds that have been around for longer, whereas older children had higher levels of emerging PFAS.

While the presence of these chemicals is a cause for concern, there is no evidence of immediate danger. However, future research needs to understand what long-term implications this could have on children's health.

"The data obtained show that we are highly exposed. It is difficult to know whether the levels of PFAS found in children's bodies are high or low because this issue has not been studied sufficiently in order to specify safe limits for humans, but their presence is already a cause for concern," explained Professor Nestor Etxebarria, a researcher involved in the study, per Medical Xpress.

Why are these findings important?

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances are a group of widely used, human-made chemicals that accumulate over time in people and the environment. There are more than 4,700 PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, and they are extremely hard to get rid of.

They persist in the environment and our bodies for a long time and have been linked to health problems such as liver damage, obesity, fertility issues, and cancer.

The findings from this study are concerning because they show that forever chemicals are building up in children. Children are more vulnerable to these chemicals because their bodies are still developing. Additionally, they are more likely to ingest more either through food and water or because they are constantly putting objects into their mouths.

What's being done about PFAS?

Governments and researchers worldwide are taking steps to limit our exposure to PFAS. These include regulating their production and use, developing testing and removal technologies, and updating drinking water standards.

There is also a lot of work being done to monitor PFAS and ban the use of harmful types to protect people and the environment.

