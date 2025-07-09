Lawmakers pass sweeping new law to address dangerous contaminants in water supply: 'Linked to serious health problems, particularly for children'

Delaware lawmakers passed legislation recently to reduce toxic "forever chemicals" in public drinking water, with the changes set to take effect a year before related federal requirements, as WHYY reported.

The new law, passed in June, sets some of the toughest rules in the country for PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, because of their resistance to breaking down in the environment. Some of these human-made substances have been linked to various health issues.

Thanks to Senate Bill 72, Delaware is getting a head start. The state's public water providers will now need to test for several types of PFAS by 2026 — a year before new nationwide requirements take effect. They would also require providers to "reduce the so-called 'forever chemicals' to almost zero by 2029," according to WHYY.

"It is very important that Delaware move ahead in an expeditious way to enact this legislation," stated Tracy Carluccio, deputy director of the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, per the news outlet.

Manufacturers have used PFAS (short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) for decades in a wide range of products, including waterproof clothing and fast-food wrappers. These chemicals can leach into drinking water, raising health concerns that include increased cancer risks, developmental delays in children, and liver damage.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Darius Brown, said in a statement cited by WHYY that "forever chemicals are linked to serious health problems, particularly for children."

That's why advocates are calling this a major win. According to the Environmental Protection Agency's estimates, about 6%-10% of public water systems nationwide exceed the legal PFAS standards set in 2024 (but have been subsequently delayed). By acting early, Delaware is helping families reduce exposure while giving utilities time and support to upgrade their systems.

Cleaner water isn't just good for people — it's also good for the planet. Reducing PFAS pollution could help protect wildlife, clean up groundwater, and prevent the kind of long-term damage that's expensive to repair later.

Sen. Sarah McBride, a supporter of the bill, emphasized the need for early action in an Environment+Energy Leader report: "We are committed to ensuring that families have the tools to protect themselves from PFAS exposure."

Delaware's leadership adds momentum to a growing national push for clean water and chemical regulation. It demonstrates how smart local policies can protect public health, restore ecosystems, and build climate resilience from the ground up.

