Researchers make surprising discovery with potential to revolutionize smartphone screens: 'Influences the structure'

University of Utah scientists are working with phase transition, electron spectroscopy, and X-ray diffraction testing — a lab scene where you might expect to find Egon from Ghostbusters.

But the researchers aren't trying to corral rogue specters. Rather, they may be on the brink of unlocking new functions for promising perovskites, including use for LEDs, thermal energy storage, and solar panels, all according to a news release from the University of Utah.

Perovskites are a family of materials with the potential for high performance in solar cells due to their ability to convert sunlight into energy at a superb rate of 26% or higher.

Previously, short lifespans have been part of the hurdles holding the material back from widespread commercialization. However, progress is being made as part of ongoing research, according to the U.S. Department of Energy and Solar Magazine.

In Utah, the experts are studying Ruddlesden-Popper perovskites, a type that can emit light thanks to phase transitions — like the transition of water to ice. Perovskites, like water, have multiple phase states and different properties. The material is being studied using those high-tech tests that sound like science fiction, all per the release.

"Specifically, because perovskites contain both organic and inorganic components, the organic layers undergo phase transitions that influence the structure of the inorganic layers. The interplay of the organic and inorganic layers drastically alters the material's properties," the report continued.

Assistant professor and senior author of the study, Connor Bischak, said that temperature plays a key role in the transition, with illuminating results.

"There are these almost greasy chains that kind of crystallize together. When you hit a certain temperature, those will essentially melt and become more disordered. The melting process influences the structure of the inorganic component, which controls how much light is emitted from the material and its wavelength," Bischak said in the release.

The light is tunable thanks to changes observed in its wavelength, originating from the distortions. For practical use, that means that LED light colors can be changed, which is a plus for phone screens and other electronics.

The tunability based on temperature changes also makes perovskite a good material for thermal energy storage, the experts said, which means that it can hold and release heat energy many times without degrading.

Moreover, perovskite continues to be a promising solar panel material. The Utah report added that common silicon cells could be "retrofitted" with it to boost performance.

Elsewhere, government researchers are also working with perovskites in LED settings. And experts in Switzerland are making the material last longer with infrared light pulses.

Perovskites could be pivotal as the world continues to shift to cleaner energy. More efficient gadgets can help to lower power draw, limiting the heat-trapping air pollution being produced. NASA scientists have warned that some places on Earth may become too hot for habitation if planet-warming fume production goes unchecked. Life-threatening heat waves are already becoming more common, according to research.

