Scientists break out infrared tech to solve issue holding back next-gen solar panels: 'This makes the technology promising not just in the lab'

In a major leap for clean energy, scientists have figured out how to make solar panels that are lighter, more efficient, and — for the first time — durable enough for everyday use. A research team led by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, Switzerland, has developed a new method for making perovskite solar cells more stable in real-world conditions. The results, published in Joule, are exciting for solar fans everywhere.

Perovskites have long been considered the future of solar. Unlike traditional silicon panels, they are ultra-light and low-cost and can be printed onto flexible surfaces. Think solar-powered windows, walls, or even wearable electronics. But until now, they've had one big flaw: They don't hold up well to sunlight and heat over time.

According to this study in collaboration with the Polytechnic University of Milan, that might be about to change. The researchers found that by adding a molecule called TEMPO to the perovskite layer and hitting it with a quick infrared pulse — just half a second long — they could repair tiny defects in the material. This new process gives the panel efficiency of over 20% and maintains it for months under typical working conditions.

"The proposed method is fast, solvent-free, and compatible with roll-to-roll processing, similar to that used in the printing industry. This makes the technology promising not just in the lab, but also for future industrial-scale production," explained Rafael Ferragut, researcher, teacher, and co-author of the study.

For consumers, this could mean a new generation of solar products that are cheaper, lighter, and more versatile. These panels could help homeowners and cities break free from high, unpredictable utility bills by giving them more control over when and where they generate power. It also means reducing planet-warming pollution that harms public health and the environment. While the tech may still be in development, this breakthrough brings us one step closer to a future where clean energy is embedded into everyday life — literally.

Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack because it can bring your cost of energy down to or close to $0. EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.



For those not ready to buy, leasing is a great option. Palmetto's LightReach program locks in low energy rates for homeowners who want to switch to solar without paying high upfront costs. Community solar programs are another alternative for people who can't install panels but would like to benefit from lower energy costs and a more stable power supply.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.