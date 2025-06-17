Scientists make key breakthrough that could unleash next-gen solar panels: 'Establishes a record efficiency'

While manufacturers have found a cheaper way to produce panels for solar energy, a new study aims to address a hiccup in the process.

According to Tech Xplore, researchers have found that introducing the chemical compound tetramethylammonium chloride (TMACL) into a stannic oxide (SnO2) precursor colloidal solution stops the electron transport layer from crystallizing during the printing process.

Perovskite solar cells are more efficient and cheaper than traditional methods. Printing has also become the industry standard. However, during the printing process, perovskite crystallizes.

When researchers added the TMACL, it "anchored the SnO2 nanoparticles. The surface roughness of the coated film was reduced by 32%, and pinhole defects were minimized," per Tech Xplore.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences added that "the nitrogen atoms in TMACL formed chemical bonds with lead ions in the perovskite layer, acting as a 'molecular glue' that tightly bound the electron transport layer to the perovskite absorber."

The 57.2-square-centimeter sample (8.9 square inches) that was treated with the coating-based process had a "conversion efficiency of 22.76%, with a certified efficiency of 21.60%," per Tech Xplore.

Additionally, after 1,500 hours of operation, it maintained 93.25% of its efficiency.

The study, conducted by professors Yang Dong and Liu Shengzhong from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said in the journal Joule: "This strategy establishes a record efficiency for perovskite solar modules, paving the way for their industrialization."

When researchers find a more efficient way of producing products, it has cost benefits for consumers. While the cost of solar panels has decreased, further reductions would make it even easier for homeowners to install solar panels. Investing in solar power can save you up to $1,500 per year, potentially reducing your energy costs to almost zero.

EnergySage also makes it easier with its free online marketplace, where you can search for installation prices in your area. The company can even help you save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

For many, even with massive incentives, the costs of solar installation are prohibitively expensive. If leasing panels makes more sense for you, check out Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program to install panels for no down payment and to lock in low energy rates.

Solar energy is also better for the environment because solar panels don't produce polluting gases like dirty energy sources. By diversifying your energy use to renewable energy sources, such as solar power, you can help improve air quality in your community.

There is no timeline for when the molecular glue method will reach mass production. However, Liu said: "Our study lowers the barriers to large-scale manufacturing and paves the way for the commercial deployment of high-performance perovskite solar technologies."

