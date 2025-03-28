  • Tech Tech

Scientists make major breakthrough that could revolutionize how we power our homes — and it could save us money

The patent for this technology is currently under review.

by Cody Januszko
Photo Credit: iStock

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have developed a new technology to manufacture solar cells.

Solar energy is growing rapidly in the United States. In 2010, it accounted for 0.1% of electrical generation in the country and has increased to over 6% in 2024. By 2029, solar is slated to become the largest source of renewable energy. 

Most commercial solar panels are made from silicon. Producing solar panels like this is energy-intensive and can be difficult to do within the United States. For solar to take off more in the United States, we need to find a less expensive, more available material.

Juan-Pablo Correa-Baena's lab at Georgia Tech has been researching an alternative to silicon. Researchers there found that perovskite crystals could be an effective and efficient replacement. 

However, early perovskite solar cells deteriorate almost 20 times faster than silicon solar cells. This means that while silicon is more expensive, it will get you 20 years to perovskite's one year. Perovskite is also sensitive to heat, which is not helpful for hot summer days when the solar panel can produce the most energy.

Professor Correa-Baena's lab developed a more stable perovskite solar cell through vapor-phase infiltration. The patent for this technology is currently under review. 

As Tech Xplore explained, vapor-phase infiltration works by "expos[ing] the perovskite to titanium gas under a light vacuum…[which] embeds titanium into the top layer of the solar cell." 

This process can be a paradigm shift for the solar sector. By expanding the longevity of perovskite solar cells, solar panels can be manufactured more efficiently in the United States without the need for silicon. 

As Correa-Baena told Tech Xplore, "In this process of inserting titanium, we can prevent the degradation process." 

This development can make solar more accessible to a wider variety of people. For one, this means that rooftop solar can be more affordable for homeowners. Those looking to install solar panels on their roofs can look to sites like EnergySage for guidance.

Utilizing solar and other clean energy sources is important to shift our electricity generation from sources like coal and gas that lead to more pollution. 

The forecast for solar is looking good. In its 2021 report, the Energy Information Administration predicted that solar would be the leading type of net electricity generation around the world. 

Technologies like those developed in Correa-Baena's lab enhance our ability to draw on the abundant, renewable energy produced by the sun. These developments are crucial as we work to mitigate the effects of the changing climate and preserve our planet.

