Scientists make breakthrough discovery that could unleash next-gen solar panels: 'Our research blows the doors wide-open'

Since their development, perovskite solar cells have unlocked a number of advantages for consumers, such as their low cost and high efficiency ratings. However, questions regarding their long-term stability have limited the full potential of these alternative solar cells.

But a team of researchers out of the University of Sheffield and the National Physical Laboratory has potentially discovered a way to dramatically extend the lifespan of perovskite solar cells. The breakthrough could change the way people look at solar power.

Currently, the stability of perovskite materials can be diminished by outside factors like humidity, temperature, and light exposure. When exposed to these conditions over time, the perovskite solar cells may wear down, greatly affecting their overall lifespan.

According to a recent study, the use of alumina nanoparticles may suppress "chain reactions that accelerate the perovskite degradation process." These nanoparticles could ultimately extend the lifespan of perovskite solar cells "tenfold."

Hashini Perera of the Advanced Technology Institute at the University of Surrey told TechXplore that this discovery was something of a pipe dream just a few years ago.

"It's incredibly exciting to see our approach make such an impact," Perera said. "A decade ago, the idea of perovskite solar cells lasting this long under real-world conditions seemed out of reach."

With continued research and further advancements in this new technology, Perera suggests that perovskite solar cells may even compete with the popularity of silicon solar cells. "With these improvements, we're breaking new ground in stability and performance, bringing perovskite technology closer to becoming a mainstream energy solution."

As the U.S. Department of Energy noted, silicon solar cells make up around 95% of all solar modules on the market today. Consumers can expect a lifetime of 25 years or more with most silicon solar cells. As scientists develop longer-lasting and more durable solar cell technology, we can reduce our need for non-sustainable energy sources.

Not only can solar energy reduce carbon emissions around your home, but it may reduce your electric bill as well. We offer a simple guide that can help you determine if solar panels are right for you.

Imalka Jayawardena of the Advanced Technology Institute at the University of Surrey believes that their team's discovery has the ability to make solar power much more affordable. "By addressing these common challenges we see with perovskite solar technology, our research blows the doors wide-open for cheaper, more efficient, and more widely accessible solar power," Jayawardena said.

"What we've achieved here is a critical step toward developing high-performance solar cells that can withstand real-world conditions. Bringing us closer to their commercial use at a global scale."

