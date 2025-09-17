Manufacturer makes major breakthrough that could supercharge future solar panels: 'First in the world'

A Japanese firm may have brought perovskite solar cells one step closer to commercial viability. According to Interesting Engineering, Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SHI) has developed a new method of making a critical layer within perovskite solar cells that's faster and cheaper than traditional methods.

Perovskite solar cells have shown promise of enabling more efficient solar panels with higher output, but the technology is still fragile. Traditional methods of developing the electron transport layer (ETL) involve high temperatures along with harsh chemicals or toxic gases.

The SHI method of making the ETL, which basically acts as a "highway" for electrons generated in the perovskite to make their way to the electrode, involves much lower temperatures and tin oxide (SnO2). An ultra-thin layer of tin oxide is deposited at low temperatures, preventing damage to the perovskite. Tin oxide is not only very conductive, but it's also much cheaper than the materials traditionally used, according to Interesting Engineering.

This new method, developed by SHI, is called Reactive Plasma Deposition (RPD), a form of Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), which is a process that involves vaporizing a solid material and then depositing it in a thin layer on a substrate.

"SHI is the first in the world to demonstrate that its PVD technology can produce SnO2 films with the appropriate insulating properties required for ETLs," SHI claimed in a press release. "This breakthrough technology offers significant improvements in both mass manufacturing and cost performance, compared to the chemical film deposition methods currently under development by other manufacturers."

While there's still work to be done before SHI's method can be scaled up to mass production levels, if this method holds up, it could be a big step forward for perovskite technology. Cheaper and more efficient solar technology could increase the use of solar power, reducing dependency on the electrical grid, which largely relies on dirty energy sources that contribute to planet-warming pollution, as well as the extreme weather and health troubles that accompany it.

Although perovskite technology is still likely years away from being commercially available, installing solar panels is still the best way for homeowners to get their energy bills near or at $0. EnergySage offers a free tool to help homeowners compare quotes and possibly save thousands of dollars during solar installation.

Installing solar also helps make using other money-saving appliances, such as heat pumps, even cheaper to run. Mitsubishi offers a free service that helps homeowners find the right, affordable heat pump for their needs.

