Scientists issue warning on overlooked hazard causing serious brain health issues: 'High risk of death and disability'

A new study from the University of Utah Health links air pollution to higher risks of brain bleeding.

What's happening?

In a study published in npj Clean Air, researchers found a potential connection between air pollution and aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH). Exposure to pollutants such as particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) has been correlated to increased risk of ischemic stroke or brain hemorrhage.

Particulate matter is tiny particles that are finer than human hair and easily inhaled. Salt Lake City has some of the highest short-term particle pollution rates in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association.

aSAH can cause paralysis, coma, and even death, making air pollution a major public health issue.

"aSAH has a high risk of death and disability, so understanding the risk factors for rupture in patients with brain aneurysms is critically important," neurosurgeon Robert Rennert, who worked on the study, told the University of Utah Health newsroom.

Why is air pollution important?

This study highlights the necessity of curbing pollution. Air pollution generated by human activity already contributes to heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, causing devastating extreme weather events that displace communities worldwide and destroy ecosystems. Now, this research underscores the dangerous effects air pollution has on our bodies.

Air pollution has already been linked to health issues, including asthma, heart problems, and cognitive impairment.

What's being done about air pollution?

Continued research into the health effects of air pollution will be critical in identifying the ongoing health risks associated with the changing climate. Scientists have proposed ways to gradually combat the issue.

"We're hoping that our research helps alert people to the public health risks of air pollution, and encourages changes," Rennert said, per the University of Utah Health. "Incentivizing public transportation use, applying stricter daily pollution quota regulations, and broadening research funding for environmental studies will all help to lessen our exposure and have long-term benefits for collective health."

On an individual level, people can learn about critical climate issues and switch to clean energy-powered alternatives in their everyday lives. For example, switching to an electric vehicle and learning how to minimize waste are cost-saving, environmentally-friendly ways to curb pollution.

