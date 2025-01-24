International team of scientists unveils next-gen solar tech — here's how it could make panels last longer

This technology could soon lead to more efficient and durable solar panels.

A team of international scientists has made a breakthrough that could soon revolutionize solar energy. According to Tech Xplore, the team has figured out a way to make perovskite solar cells more efficient and more durable.

Perovskite solar cells are much cheaper to manufacture than traditional silicon cells, but they're not yet manufactured on a commercial scale because they don't generate electricity as efficiently as silicon and they break down more quickly. But that may not be the case in the near future.

To combat these issues, the team introduced all-inorganic cations, positively charged ions that help in the absorption of light and generation of electricity. The team has so far tested the technique using cesium and rubidium with encouraging results. The team also introduced para-toluenesulfonyl hydrazide as a stabilizing bonding agent to promote the formation of films.

The result was solar cells with an efficiency as high as 22%, well below the standard of 30% for silicon cells, but way better than the 3% efficiency produced by perovskite cell technology in 2009.

On top of that, the perovskite solar cell maintained its structure at 80% after 1,500 hours of use at nearly 150 degrees Fahrenheit, and for 800 hours at 185 degrees. So we're heading in the right direction.

This technology could soon lead to more efficient and durable solar panels, and cheaper solar panels as perovskite cell technology continues to improve. Perovskite cells are also made using a low-temperature process, meaning less planet-warming pollution.

Given the promise of perovskite, scientists around the world are working toward dramatic breakthroughs. Researchers at the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea have developed a new technique that promises to greatly increase the efficiency of perovskite cells.

Meanwhile, researchers at China's Wuhan University of Technology have figured out a way to make perovskite solar cells more durable by protecting them with more perovskite.

In an ideal world, these breakthroughs would convince homeowners to install solar panels. But even before the perovskite revolution, installing solar panels saves homeowners a lot of money. Check out this solar savings calculator to see how much you could save.

