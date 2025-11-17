Scientists make key breakthrough that could supercharge solar panels: 'It is an exciting time'

Australian researchers have built a solar cell that could redefine how efficiently homes and businesses capture sunlight and how long those systems can last.

Led by Dr. Anita Ho-Baillie, a professor at the University of Sydney and John Hooke Chair of Nanoscience at the Sydney Nano Institute, and according to Interesting Engineering, the team developed a record-setting triple-junction perovskite–perovskite–silicon tandem solar cell that endured more than 200 temperature cycles and maintained 95% of its power after 400 hours of light exposure. It's a major leap for perovskite solar technology, long viewed as the next frontier in renewable energy.

Traditional silicon panels are limited in how much of the sun's spectrum they can absorb. The Sydney team's approach stacks three semiconductor layers, each tuned to capture a different slice of sunlight.

This design boosts energy conversion to 27.06% efficiency on a small cell and 23.3% efficiency on a large one — both world records for their categories. For households and companies, higher efficiency means fewer panels are needed to produce the same amount of electricity, cutting costs and saving roof space.

The technology could also make renewable energy more reliable in hot or variable climates where performance typically dips.

To achieve these results, the researchers replaced unstable compounds with more durable ones. Instead of methylammonium, they used rubidium, an alkaline metal that strengthened the perovskite crystal lattice. They also substituted lithium fluoride with piperazinium dichloride, a chlorine salt that improved surface stability.

Microscopy studies revealed that gold nanoparticles, used to connect layers, enhanced conductivity and light flow without degrading the cell. Together, those changes created a solar cell capable of withstanding both scorching heat and freezing cold, which are conditions that mimic real-world rooftops and solar farms.

Perovskite tandem cells have been in development for more than a decade, but instability and short lifespans have held them back from commercial use. The Sydney breakthrough suggests that this may soon change. If manufacturers can scale this design, it could drive down costs and expand access to clean, reliable energy across cities and rural grids alike.

An increase in clean energy would reduce pollution, helping the environment while also affording communities cleaner air and better health.

"It is an exciting time for solar research," Ho-Baillie said, per Interesting Engineering. If her team's progress is any indication, cleaner and cheaper power could be closer than anyone expected.

