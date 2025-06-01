Scientists unveil next-gen microscope that could change how we build electronics: 'A significant step forward'

Scientists have built a new kind of microscope that lets them see something they haven't been able to before: exactly how heat moves through thermoelectric materials. That might sound niche, but it is important for making electronics more efficient and helping reduce wasted energy.

The microscope, as reported by the Technical University of Denmark in Tech Xplore, is fully automated and scans materials with atomic-level detail.

What sets it apart is its ability to track not just how much heat moves through a material but also the direction it's going. That's something previous tools couldn't do.

"I believe our new microscopy method is a significant step forward in the field of materials science," said Nini Pryds, a professor at DTU Energy.

Thermoelectric materials can turn heat into electricity and vice versa, so they've long been seen as a promising way to recover energy that usually disappears, such as the warmth from a laptop or the heat from a car engine. But figuring out how to make them work better has been tricky without being able to see what the heat is actually doing inside.

This new microscope could help with that issue, as it gives scientists a clearer picture of how heat spreads through the materials, which could lead to better designs and fewer inefficiencies.

"Finding the right materials for electronics is crucial in developing the devices we need to support the green transition. For instance, when turning heat into electricity—or vice versa—we need materials that lose very little heat but at the same time are great electrical conductors," said Pryds.

This kind of research supports smarter, more sustainable design in everyday technologies. Advances such as transparent solar windows developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and ultra-durable pavement made from recycled tires that helps reduce microplastic pollution offer access to cleaner and longer-lasting solutions.

With devices and infrastructure increasingly expected to be both high-performing and energy-conscious, tools such as this new microscope could accelerate the pace of innovation across industries.

