Company erects massive energy facility in California — here's how it's already making a difference

A massive new battery storage facility just came online, and it's already making an impact in the San Diego area.

Arevon Energy recently launched the Peregrine Energy Storage Project, a massive $300 million battery installation in the city's Barrio Logan neighborhood, Electrek reported. This utility-scale facility has a storage capacity of 200 megawatts/400 megawatt-hours. This is enough to power around 200,000 homes for two hours during periods of peak demand.

This isn't just a flashy number. Projects like Peregrine are central to California's shift toward grid reliability and climate resilience. By capturing surplus solar and wind energy when demand is low and releasing it when energy use surges, Peregrine is helping to prevent blackouts and avoid spikes in electric bills.

Built with an advanced lithium-iron-phosphate battery, the facility also generated more than 90 local construction jobs and is expected to contribute over $28 million in property tax revenue during its lifetime.

"The successful completion of Peregrine Energy Storage is a result of the collaborative efforts of the project's stakeholders and the local community who collectively support California's renewable energy goals," said Arevon CEO Kevin Smith, per Electrek.

Arevon already operates 3.2 gigawatts of renewable energy projects in California and is currently building another 800 MW, Electrek reported. Nationally, its portfolio spans 4.7 GW of solar and storage across 17 states, making it a key player in the clean energy revolution.

Projects like this are one of many steps forward that companies in the U.S. have made in an attempt to rely on battery and solar power more than fossil fuels for energy.

