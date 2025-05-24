New study uncovers troubling link between thyroid cancer and childhood exposure: 'These results are concerning'

Thyroid cancer is one of the fastest-growing cancers among children and adolescents.

Exposure to two common pollutants could increase the risk of pediatric thyroid cancer, according to a new study.

What's happening?

The Yale University-led research found a "significant association" between exposure to ambient fine particulate matter (PM2.5) air pollution and outdoor artificial light at night and an increased risk of papillary thyroid cancer in children and young adults up to 19 years old. These exposures occurred during the perinatal stage of life, which is typically defined as the period that starts when pregnancy occurs and lasts up to a year after birth.

The study, summarized in News Medical Life Sciences, found the strongest association between exposure and thyroid cancer in teenagers aged 15–19 and Hispanic children.

Why is this study important?

"These results are concerning, especially given how widespread both of these exposures are," lead author Nicole Deziel said. "Fine particulate matter is found in urban air pollution due to automobile traffic and industrial activity, and artificial light at night is common, particularly in densely populated urban areas."

She added that thyroid cancer is one of the fastest-growing cancers among children and adolescents.

"Our study is the first large-scale investigation to suggest that these exposures early in life — specifically to PM2.5 and outdoor light at night — may play a role in this concerning trend."

Children are often diagnosed with thyroid cancer at more advanced stages and with larger tumor sizes compared to adults, according to the university. Long-term effects for pediatric survivors can include temperature dysregulation, headaches, physical disabilities, and mental fatigue — these all can affect major life milestones such as education, employment, and having a family.

Meanwhile, additional research has pointed to many other dangers of air and light pollution. One study found a connection between long-term exposure to air pollution and the development of psoriasis, a chronic and often debilitating skin condition. Another paper found a link between artificial light and cerebrovascular disease, a diagnosis that includes numerous conditions, including stroke, that cause blood flow problems in the brain. Light pollution can also impede survival for animals like coral and fireflies.

What's being done about light and air pollution?

A number of cities and countries are trying to cut down on air pollution to help protect public health and reduce planet-warming emissions. For instance, Wales is banning most new roadway projects, and a New York law will require all Lyfts and Ubers to be EVs by 2030. You can help by opting for more climate-friendly transportation, which can reduce traffic-related pollution for everyone.

Plus, at least 18 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have laws in place to reduce light pollution, according to Emerson Electric Co. Meanwhile, you can fight light pollution at home, too. DarkSky International recommends turning off unnecessary outdoor lights at night, avoiding the use of blue lights, and switching to LED lighting with warm-colored bulbs.

