Photo of a paradise flying snake flattened into a ribbon has viewers asking the same thing: 'They fly now?!'

A photo of a paradise flying snake stretched into a flattened ribbon is making Reddit users do a double-take. And once people learned why the snake looks that way, many had the same stunned response: "They fly now?!"

What happened?

In an image shared on Reddit, a paradise flying snake (Chrysopelea) spreads its body into a broad, ribbon-like shape, which helps it glide from tree to tree.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained that "by flattening its body into a strip and using its ribs to extend its shape, the snake can catch air currents and glide from the top of one tree to another, covering horizontal distances of 10 meters [32.8 feet] or more in a single glide."

That ribbon-like shape is the whole trick.

The snake is not truly flying like a bird or bat, but it can launch itself from branches, flatten its body, and glide through the air with impressive control.

Why does it matter?

As wild as the photo looks, it illustrates how animals evolve highly specialized ways to survive in their environments.

For a gliding snake, that means using a connected forest canopy to move efficiently, escape threats, and hunt. When forests are cut down or fragmented by roads, farms, and development, canopy-dwelling animals can lose the very structure that makes those adaptations useful.

Habitat loss can also increase the likelihood of people encountering wildlife in unexpected places, making those encounters feel more alarming than they otherwise might.

The more human activity reshapes those spaces, the more likely it is that species like this become both harder to protect and easier to misunderstand.

What are people saying?

The comments were a mix of awe and panic.

"Thank god it doesn't actually fly," one user wrote. "That's a pretty cool snake, though."

Another commenter put it even more bluntly: "Great a flying Nope Rope."

"A flying snake does not align with my idea of paradise, please rename," a third joked.

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