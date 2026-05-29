Viral video shows tiny birds' evolved nest design that leaves snakes with almost no way in

A tiny bird's nest is drawing attention for what appears to be a masterclass in defensive design.

Baya weavers have evolved a hanging home that makes life especially difficult for snakes. A viral video shared on Reddit showed and described the unusual structure of baya weaver nests and the role they play in survival. The birds build a long entrance tube that hangs below the egg chamber.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

That means a climbing snake cannot simply slide into the nest. To reach the eggs, it would have to work its way upward after entering from below, without a firm surface for leverage. For many rat snakes and similarly sized predators, that poses a major obstacle. In effect, the nest's shape turns the bird's woven home into a built-in anti-predator defense system.

Over generations, natural selection favored nest designs that better protected young birds.

Nest predation is one of the biggest threats young birds face. A design that can block even some predators may improve the odds that chicks survive long enough to fledge.

FROM OUR PARTNER Enjoy your best summer vacation yet with 15% off your next stay With Hilton, you can find a hotel that matches your mood — whether you’re recharging at the beach, exploring natural beauty, or traveling with your crew. Enjoy vibrant summers in Hawaii, weekend trips in major cities, and even extended itineraries at adventurous sites like Moab’s desert canyons. Plus, save up to 15% during Hilton’s summer sale until June 1st. Learn More

As human activity alters habitats through development, farming, and fragmentation, wildlife often faces shifting predator pressures and fewer safe nesting options, making survival-focused designs like this become even more important in mitigating increasing population declines.

Planting native vegetation can also help by giving birds better shelter and safer nesting sites. Reducing pesticide use may support healthier local ecosystems, making it easier for birds to find food while raising chicks.

Redditors were amazed by the video and the bird's ingenious home design.

"Approximately 80% of bird nestlings do not survive to leave the nest because of mortality from predators," one said, noting the harsh stakes of nesting season.

"Baya weaves and creates a false chamber where the snake would think that the egg would be, but hide the real egg in some place else," another added.

"Evolution is unfathomable," said a third.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.