Experts are split on whether the world is ready for another pandemic: 'Global threats demand a global response'

"Pathogens don't respect borders."

by Alyssa Ochs
According to the World Health Organization, it's unclear whether we are better prepared for a future pandemic after COVID-19.

According to the World Health Organization, it's unclear whether the world is better prepared for a future pandemic after COVID-19. 

The global pandemic of 2020 taught governments and communities a lot about preparedness. However, those gains remain fragile and perhaps not enough to keep people safe from new outbreaks. 

What's happening?

As the WHO reported, nations have made significant progress in preparing for pandemics after COVID-19. For example, world leaders adopted a pandemic agreement, a pandemic fund helped support response collaborations, and surveillance improved to track pathogens. 

"The pandemic taught all of us many lessons — especially that global threats demand a global response," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO. "Solidarity is the best immunity."

However, the global health experts are skeptical that this progress is enough to protect the world from a future pandemic. The WHO encouraged governments to continue preparedness work because pandemics pose a national security threat. 

"Pathogens don't respect borders," the organization wrote. "No country can prevent or manage a pandemic alone. Global health security requires collaboration across sectors, across governments, and across regions."

Why is pandemic preparedness important?

Preparing for pandemics is crucial because planning allows communities to respond to health emergencies while minimizing their impact. With preparedness, they can implement preventative measures and early treatment to control outbreaks and protect vulnerable populations. 

It is especially important right now to prepare for future diseases, given to the rise in mosquito activity driven by rising global temperatures. Proactive approaches must incorporate everything from public education to enhanced surveillance and improved infrastructure to prevent the spread of disease. 

What can be done to prepare for future pandemics?

The WHO issued a call to action ahead of its executive board meeting to encourage greater collaboration among member states and strengthen preparedness efforts. 

It's worth looking at successful disease prevention strategies around the world, such as Singapore's efforts to manage mosquito populations by removing breeding grounds and educating the public. 

As an individual, you can prepare for future disease outbreaks by staying informed about critical climate issues so you understand the risks and can take preventative measures quickly. 

By making informed choices, you can set an example for others and help contribute to a healthier future for everyone. 

