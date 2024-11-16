Panasonic to start mass production of battery that could transform electric cars: 'It will significantly revolutionize the battery and EV industry'

"This milestone is the result of years of expertise."

Tesla battery supplier Panasonic has revamped a plant in Wakayama, Japan, as part of the effort to mass produce what it calls a "breakthrough" in the battery and electric vehicle industries, according to a company news release.

The 4680 cylindrical cell increases storage capacity by 500%, for starters. The number-based moniker is in reference to its size of 46 millimeters in diameter by 80 millimeters long (1.8 inches by 3.1 inches), per Bloomberg.

"This not only extends the driving range of EVs, but also reduces the number of cells required for the same battery pack capacity," Interesting Engineering wrote in an article about the development.

Panasonic bills the 4680 as a clear improvement on its 2170 cells, which are used in the Tesla Model Y and Model 3. The new pack is expected to decrease production costs along with EV prices, according to the Panasonic news release and Electrek.

It's part of a growing list of battery innovations from labs around the planet that involve unique materials, some including potassium and sodium. Researchers at work on those projects share Panasonic's goal of lowering production costs and boosting performance.

The Wakayama plant is innovative in its own right. Panasonic reports that it will be a "mother" plant for 4680 production while also serving as a proving ground for other products. About 400 employees are expected to be working there by March, per the news release.

"This milestone is the result of years of expertise in cylindrical lithium-ion battery manufacturing," Panasonic Energy CEO Kazuo Tadanobu said.

The plant will use solar and wind power to help make operations cleaner. The goal is to eventually reach "virtually" zero carbon dioxide emissions, per Panasonic. Cutting heat-trapping gas production is a win for public health, as medical experts link the fumes to a variety of lung, heart, and other health problems.

Better batteries can help with the effort to clear the air, as well as improve EV performance and pricing.

"As we add the 4680 cell to our lineup, we'll cater to a broader range of needs, further promoting the use of EVs and advancing our mission of fostering a sustainable society," Tadanobu said.

The expansion is coming at a good time, as EV sales neared 14 million worldwide last year. That's up from more than 10 million in 2022, according to International Energy Agency statistics. Stateside, robust tax breaks worth up to $7,500 are still available, making the cleaner rides even more affordable.

If everything goes according to Panasonic's plan, the 4680 cells should soon be a part of some of those EVs.

"I'm confident it will significantly revolutionize the battery and EV industry," Tadanobu said.

