CDC issues warning after viral disease spread by small flies turns deadly: 'The first report of death … and associated adverse birth outcomes'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned medical professionals about rising cases of Oropouche, according to an article published in The Washington Post.

What's happening?

Across Central and South America, cases of Oropouche have been increasing, and the first death from the virus was reported. According to the CDC, more than 8,000 cases of Oropouche were reported in the Americas between Jan. 1 and Aug. 1.

Oropouche is a viral disease that is spread by biting midges and mosquitoes. The most common symptoms associated with the virus are fever, severe headache, muscle aches, and chills, per reports by the CDC.

The CDC's advisory recommends pregnant women avoid nonessential travel to areas, such as Cuba, where cases have been confirmed. One fetal death, one miscarriage, and four cases of infants born with microcephaly — a rare neurological condition that hinders head growth — have been reported as a result of Oropouche fever.

"This was the first report of deaths and [mother-to-baby] Oropouche virus transmission and associated adverse birth outcomes," the CDC said, per the Post.

Why are rising Oropouche cases important?

There have been major outbreaks of Oropouche virus in new areas across South America. Cuba, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Panama, and Peru have reported cases of the virus.

Rising global temperatures are creating the ideal conditions for the spread of insect-borne diseases. Warmer temperatures and extreme weather events, such as heat waves and floods, make it easier for insect-borne diseases to spread.

By taking action to keep the planet cool, you can help reduce the risk and spread of viral diseases such as Oropouche.

What's being done about rising Oropouche cases?

The CDC issued an advisory warning of the risk of Oropouche, especially for pregnant women. While there is no vaccine, the best form of protection is taking the necessary precautions to avoid insect bites, according to the CDC.

