Scientists make 'worrying' discovery after observing spread of major viral outbreak: 'From a few hundred to a few thousand'

These pathogens could soon make it as far as Southern states in the U.S.

A scientific study of a tropical virus has revealed some surprising results, with researchers warning that a variant might be on the move.

What's happening?

Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine set out to study the Oropouche virus in the Brazilian Amazon region, which is spread by midges and mosquitoes. While this typically impacts animal populations, including birds, monkeys, and sloths, cases have also been reported in humans.

The disease brings similar symptoms to other vector-borne illnesses like dengue or Zika, including fever, severe headaches, and muscle and joint pain. Because of this, Oropouche can be misdiagnosed, which means it may have spread more widely than assumed. Cornell said that there have been 100,000 cases since the 1960s.

The University's September study, published in Nature Medicine, saw researchers track a variant of the virus that is spread by both insect and human vectors, with cases now seen beyond the Amazon River, where it has typically been contained.

"In 2023-24, we started to see the pathogen spread in other areas in Brazil," said Ana Bento, co-author of the study and assistant professor in the Department of Public and Ecosystem Health in the College of Veterinary Medicine. "We also started to see a higher magnitude of cases, from a few hundred to a few thousand."

Some 6,000 cases were reported in the 2023-24 season, representing a record high this century. And among the cases, a never-before-seen variant was reported.

Why is the spread of Oropouche concerning?

Travel has been established as one reason for the virus's spread, with infected people bringing Oropouche to previously unaffected destinations. Mosquitoes then help to spread the virus after biting hosts.

Another factor is a warming planet. Longer-lasting high temperatures are increasing the typical mosquito-breeding window and extending it to new places. This can encourage the spread of Oropouche for a greater length of time and to new locations that typically aren't favorable for mosquito reproduction.

Bento said, "It's a worrying trend that these diseases are more spread out," adding that these pathogens could soon make it as far as "Southern states in the U.S."

What can be done to slow the spread of Oropouche?

Understanding possible symptoms is important to reduce the risks of spreading the virus to others. In addition, wearing clothes that cover the skin when out and about can minimize the risk of a mosquito bite, which is important for both avoiding the virus and preventing its transmission.

But with rising global temperatures also a factor in the virus's ability to spread to new regions, reducing our production of planet-warming pollution is also important — wherever we are.

To do so, you can try to limit your consumption of single-use plastics, eat more plant-based meals, and use gas-guzzling transportation less, among other positive actions.

