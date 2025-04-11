Scientists unveil breakthrough that could launch a new era of solar panels: 'Will significantly contribute to ... commercialization'

Organic solar cell technology is seen as the next generation for the sector, but challenges in longevity and efficiency have been stumbling blocks in commercialization.

However, a recent study by international researchers showed promising results for extending their lifespan while improving their power conversion efficiency, as a report shared by Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology detailed.

The team, led by professor BongSoo Kim from the department of chemistry at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea, found that by incorporating a cross-linking agent to its organic solar cell design, the lifespan can be improved by over 59%.

A cross-link is a sequence of bonds that can improve the stability and resilience of polymer chains. Although previous cross-linking strategies have been explored, the report noted that "excessive amounts have often led to a decrease in battery efficiency."

In their tests, the researchers found that a six-bridged azide cross-linker showed superior stabilizing effects with minimal additive quantities, resulting in a theoretical cross-linking efficiency of 96%, per the report. This improves on the conventional methods that used two and four azide units.

After testing these improved organic photovoltaic cells, the researchers were able to demonstrate a power conversion efficiency of 11.7% following exposure to temperatures of 185 degrees Fahrenheit for 70 days.

The report further explained that they retained 93.4% of their initial efficiency, while cells "without the cross-linker experienced a decline in efficiency to 8.17%, representing only 58.7% of the initial efficiency of 13.92%. This signifies a more than 59% improvement in performance longevity."

Organic solar cells are among the best for producing thin-film devices, which can open up the field of solar collection to more applications, including flexible designs and semitransparent window coverings.

As more solar power is added to the network, the costs go down, making electric bills more palatable for many, while some could eliminate them entirely. The cost of electricity from solar power already dropped 85% between 2010 and 2020.

The burning of dirty fuels is responsible for 75% of planet-warming emissions and 90% of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere, so we need to shift to more sustainable alternatives.

To avoid the worst impacts of climate change, the United Nations says we need to cut emissions in half by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050, and the development of more resilient organic solar cell technology could play a large role in achieving this.

"We have successfully addressed the chronic stability issues in organic solar cells through the development of high-efficiency photo-crosslinking agents and comprehensive investigations into their mechanisms," Kim explained.

"This research will significantly contribute to the development of stability enhancement technologies for the commercialization of [organic photovoltaics]," Kim added.

