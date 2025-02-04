New research shows promising results for increasingly-popular food growing method — here's how the system works

The demand for organic, leafy greens is growing. According to a post on Phys.org by Jane Cerza of the American Society for Horticultural Science, sales of greens grown organically rose by 24% between 2016 and 2021.

But in places like Florida, a key supplier of leafy greens, the weather can heavily influence productivity. Frequent rain, heavy humidity, and poor soils inhibit how much organic produce the state can, well, produce. As changes to the climate ramp up even further, it will wreak havoc on the already variable weather patterns in the state.

There's good news, however.

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Florida found that they could significantly increase the productivity of organic crops that are grown using high tunnel systems. As high tunnel systems are also gaining in popularity, this means a potential bounty of efficiently and productively grown organic, leafy greens, even in places with unstable weather.

High tunnel systems are unheated structures, similar to a greenhouse, that are composed of a frameset of hoops covered in plastic. Passive solar heating and protection from wind keep plants warm and at a relatively stable range of temperatures. Crucially, the systems allow farmers to extend the growing season, maximizing yield.

So, high tunnel systems are already a promising way to make organic agriculture easier.

What the researchers learned is that if they focus on balancing soil fertility and dial in the nutrients fed to the growing plants, they can significantly increase crop yields in high tunnel systems.

By employing the proper management strategies, things like soil degradation can be largely eliminated, according to the Phys.org summary.

The study, published in HortScience, showed that over a three-year period, researchers growing leafy greens in high tunnels were able to use carefully calculated management practices to not only increase yields but also to maintain healthy, attractive vegetables, crucial for commercial success as shoppers prefer leafy greens that look vibrant and nutritious.

They did this by growing cowpeas as a cover crop and trying different combinations of organic fertilizers and composts. The results showed a systematic approach to growing crops in high tunnels can be remarkably effective at boosting nearly every aspect of crop production.

And the easier and cheaper it is to grow organic produce, the better, for people and the planet.

