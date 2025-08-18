Retired NASA scientist makes urgent plea as 'national asset' programs are on chopping block: 'This is really critical'

A retired NASA scientist warns that a vital pair of NASA missions is on the chopping block after President Trump released his funding request for the 2026 fiscal year. If the plan is approved, researchers, policymakers, and farmers could lose access to essential data.

What's happening?

As the Associated Press reported, President Trump's 2026 discretionary funding plan excludes the Orbiting Carbon Observatories from funding requests. NASA said in a statement to the AP that the observatories were "beyond their prime mission." As a result, their projects are slated for cancellation to "align with the president's agenda and budget priorities."

Why is this important?

The Orbiting Carbon Observatories have deployed satellites that monitor carbon dioxide in Earth's atmosphere. David Crisp, a retired NASA scientist who helped develop the satellites, told the AP that this "national asset" is more accurate than other global systems.

This has led to breakthrough insights into the health of the planet, including the realization that the Amazon rainforest is beginning to release more carbon than it soaks up.

The satellite data can also help scientists predict whether an impending drought could lead to food shortages and contribute to geopolitical unrest, as well as provide further understanding of the impact of efforts to limit human-generated heat-trapping pollution.

All of this information helps policymakers prepare to mitigate any potential adverse effects.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"This is really critical," Crisp said. "We're learning so much about this rapidly changing planet."

What can be done about this?

The government's fiscal year doesn't end until Sept. 30, and Congress is in its annual August recess. If you believe in funding the observatories' missions, you still have time to make your voice heard by contacting your representatives. Crisp told the AP that he and other advocates are also pushing for a Senate version of the funding bill that preserves their mandate.

If Congress chooses to move forward with stripping funding from the observatories, all may not be lost. NASA is accepting outside funding proposals through Aug. 29, and Crisp said he has teamed up with others to petition for support, including from potential partners in Japan and Europe. However, legal hurdles could remain if a foreign entity is involved.

"We're going out to billionaires. We're going out to foundations," Crisp said to the AP.

"But ... it's a really, really bad idea to try and push it off onto private industry or private individuals or private donors. It just doesn't make sense."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



