The $29,000 Onvo L60 just got lidar, battery swapping, and a generous feature list

The brand is looking to separate itself from the pack.

Nio is not just looking to build an affordable electric SUV. The brand is looking to separate itself from the pack by equipping it with the kinds of features usually associated with pricier models, as Torque News detailed.

What's happening?

That appears to be the thinking behind Nio sub-brand Onvo's refreshed L60, which is set for a significant upgrade ahead of its June 11 launch. At around 200,000 RMB (roughly $29,000), the spec sheet is already drawing attention, Torque News reported.

In a detailed Weibo update, Onvo President and Nio Senior Vice President Shen Fei said the L60 is getting a broad refresh. The outlet noted that showroom vehicles are already beginning to appear, with test drives starting June 6 and the official launch to follow on June 11.

The biggest change is a more premium intelligent-driving setup built around Nio's Shenji NX9031 chip, Nio World Model software, LiDAR, and SkyOS, according to Torque News. Shen Fei added on Weibo that real-world testing showed steady control, accurate lane choices, and solid performance in city driving as well as battery-swapping scenarios.

The SUV also posted standout safety results. Shen Fei said it is the first all-electric model to earn all-around excellent results in the C-IASI research program and five-star marks from both C-NCAP and C-GCAP, according to Torque News.

The L60 purportedly delivers energy consumption as low as 11.9 kilowatt-hours per 100 kilometers and up to 740 kilometers (460 miles) of range.

Why does it matter?

Advanced driver-assistance features, roomy cabins, and strong safety scores are often associated with more expensive vehicles, but Onvo is trying to bring those features into a more affordable segment.

The L60's cabin includes 967 millimeters (3.2 feet) of front-to-rear row spacing, along with extras such as heated and ventilated seats, sunshades, a 17.3-inch center display, an 8-inch rear screen, and built-in cooling and heating storage compartments, according to Torque News.

The outlet added that Shen Fei said drivers can access more than 8,000 charging and swapping stations. These specs only add to the appeal of EVs for local drivers.

EVs can help drivers save money through lower fuel costs and reduced routine maintenance. They do not require oil changes, and they generally have fewer moving parts than gas-powered cars.

Another positive is no tailpipe pollution, which can help usher in cleaner air for the local area. While EV cynics point to the environmental toll of mining or pollution during the battery manufacturing and charging process, studies show that EVs are better for the planet than their gas-powered counterparts.

What can I do?

If you're considering an EV, there are several ways to sweeten the deal. Charging at home can also be significantly cheaper than relying on public chargers. Qmerit can help homeowners looking to do just that by providing free, instant installation estimates for Level 2 EV chargers.

Installing solar panels can push those savings further, since charging with your own electricity is cheaper than using public stations or drawing power from the grid. EnergySage can help homeowners save up to $10,000 on solar installations by compiling competitive bids.

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