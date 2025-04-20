Company unveils groundbreaking 3D-printing tech to tackle the growing housing crisis: 'It's cheaper and faster'

Could technology help solve the housing affordability crisis?

VeroTouch aims to revolutionize home construction with its innovative 3D-printing technology that creates affordable housing by printing homes layer by layer with concrete. This Colorado-based company constructs structurally sound homes that cost less and take significantly less time to complete than traditional building methods, recently completing its first two 3D-printed homes in Buena Vista.

The company addresses the critical housing affordability crisis by using a specialized 3D printer that dispenses concrete according to digital blueprints fed into its computer system. "This could help solve the housing crisis because it's cheaper and faster than regular construction," a recent Fox31 Denver report on the company's groundbreaking approach noted.

VeroTouch's technology creates distinctive layered walls that provide structural integrity while allowing for customization. Homeowners can specify curved walls, unique shapes, and special designs — all executed with precision by the concrete printer. The printed structures maintain excellent stability while reducing the labor costs and material waste that typically drive up housing prices.

Each of the company's recently completed homes is approximately 1,100 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. VeroTouch's work has also garnered recognition from the state through an Innovative Housing Incentive Program grant, which will help expand its operations.

VeroTouch believes 3D printing represents the beginning of construction's technological revolution. Construction robotics could play a crucial role in addressing housing shortages by building homes faster and stronger despite ongoing labor and resource limitations.

Potential homebuyers in Colorado can already see this technology in action, with more projects planned as the company scales its innovative building approach to additional markets.

The precision of computer-guided concrete application creates highly energy-efficient homes with superior insulation properties, potentially helping residents save on utility bills while reducing their carbon footprints. Like Azure Printed Homes in California, which can print a 190-square-foot unit in just 24 hours, VeroTouch demonstrates how 3D-printing technology can help address urgent housing needs.

