The Shreveport Times relayed a report that a Swiss sustainable energy company has broken new ground with dual-energy heat pump boilers.

Oekoboiler Swiss AG creates sustainable hot water solutions that integrate with solar technology. Its dual-energy systems produce hot water by running on 25% electricity and 75% air.

The result is an 80% reduction in energy consumption compared to water heaters that rely on dirty fuels. Less dirty fuel usage means reduced indoor air pollutants, like carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and fine particles linked to serious and potentially fatal health complications, according to the California Air Resources Board.

Since the company's systems don't rely on a central heating network, it can retrofit existing buildings just as easily as new construction, with boilers ranging from 150- to 450-liter capacity. Remote control via Wi-Fi and the ability to use surplus solar energy to heat water further enhance efficiency.

According to Umweltcheck, as many as 20% of Swiss apartments have mold, which can cause health issues like headaches, allergic reactions, and respiratory problems. Luckily, Oekoboiler Swiss AG systems protect spaces from the toxic substance through built-in dehumidifying action. Thus, residents save money by avoiding the need for additional equipment, replacing molded personal items, or scheduling remediation work.

Oekoboiler Swiss AG isn't the only clean energy company making global electrification easier.

For example, Aurora Solar has a suite of software tools for more efficient solar energy collection. Then, there's a startup, Harvest Thermal, that only uses clean energy and smart technology to empower heat pumps. In addition, Americans can get free consultations and customized solar systems from the startup, BLUETTI.

Oekoboiler Swiss AG's expertise includes custom system planning and ongoing maintenance after installation.

Regardless of country, making your home a smart home with the aforementioned energy companies and services can save you hundreds of dollars annually. In the United States, in addition to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, look out for local, state-based, and company-specific initiatives that can provide tax rebates and other savings with the conversion to electric.

When looking to make upgrades to your home, you can check out TCD's Solar Explorer — where you can find more about Palmetto's LightReach program — and TCD's HVAC Explorer.

