Energy company powers up game-changing floating facility: 'Represents a significant step forward'

Offshore wind company Ocean Winds has installed the first floating wind turbine in the Mediterranean Sea.

Ocean Winds is a collaboration between EDP Renewables and ENGIE. This first wind turbine is a part of the Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion project, per Ocean News. The companies hope to use this joint venture to create offshore wind farms around the globe.

The 10-megawatt turbine was assembled in Port-la-Nouvelle in France. Ocean Winds is in the process of constructing two more wind turbines, and all three will create enough power for 50,000 people.

"EFGL represents a significant step forward for floating wind in the Occitanie region, and for the future of offshore wind in France," said Marc Hirt, country manager for Ocean Winds.

This is incredible news for people and the planet. Wind energy can create thousands of new jobs and save consumers money on energy costs.

The U.S. Department of Energy has stated that distributed wind turbines could help consumers generate their own energy as retail energy prices rise. Wind turbines have also helped people in places such as Alaska, where importing dirty fuels is much more expensive than it is elsewhere.

Clean, renewable energy projects often help people create energy independence. They can also keep communities healthier and safer.

And Ocean Winds isn't the only company making waves of change in the Mediterranean. Galileo Hope and Energy Group is working to create the largest offshore wind farm in Italy and the Mediterranean.

This can't happen without collaboration.

"This successful operation highlights the precision, expertise, and strong collaboration required for floating wind projects," Jérémy de Barbarin, EFGL project director, said. "From assembly to tow-out and installation, every phase relies on advanced coordination between our teams, suppliers, maritime operators, and local partners."

