Developer thrilled with progress of construction on massive floating offshore wind project: 'We are now focused on reaching construction'

Galileo Energy and Hope Group have secured environmental approval for what will be the largest offshore wind farm in Italy and the Mediterranean, unlocking eligibility to compete in a government auction for long-term energy contracts.

"We are now focused on reaching construction and commissioning milestones for the plant, which could generate thousands of skilled jobs and attract several billion euros in investment to the country," Francesco Dolzani, chairman of the board of directors of Barium Bay and business development director for Galileo in Italy, told OffshoreWind.biz.

The environmental impact assessment permit from Italy signifies a major milestone in the development of the wind farm, which is projected to generate over 3 billion kilowatt-hours per year, enough to power more than 1 million homes.

Wind energy has been growing significantly worldwide. The inexhaustible source of energy has become more popular because of geopolitical shifts in environmental policies. The World Economic Forum reported that in 2023 "the global wind industry installed 50% more capacity upon the previous year."

While wind projects can be expensive to install, they feature low operating costs, as wind energy does not require fuel or much maintenance. The infrastructure also produces no planet-warming pollution. With significant investment, wind farms boost economies and jobs, too.

Consumers of wind-powered energy also benefit from significant savings. RenewableUK found that buyers save over £20 ($27) billion, with every household benefitting by £246 ($332) a year.

"The energy produced, thanks to the wind that blows undisturbed in the Southern Adriatic Sea, will be valuable for businesses and citizens, contributing to creating a healthier territory and increasing employment in the Apulia Region," Hope Group CEO Michele Scoppio stated.

