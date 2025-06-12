  • Business Business

Developer thrilled with progress of construction on massive floating offshore wind project: 'We are now focused on reaching construction'

The project "could generate thousands of skilled jobs."

by Jamie Speka
The project "could generate thousands of skilled jobs."

Photo Credit: Galileo Energy

Galileo Energy and Hope Group have secured environmental approval for what will be the largest offshore wind farm in Italy and the Mediterranean, unlocking eligibility to compete in a government auction for long-term energy contracts.

"We are now focused on reaching construction and commissioning milestones for the plant, which could generate thousands of skilled jobs and attract several billion euros in investment to the country," Francesco Dolzani, chairman of the board of directors of Barium Bay and business development director for Galileo in Italy, told OffshoreWind.biz.

The environmental impact assessment permit from Italy signifies a major milestone in the development of the wind farm, which is projected to generate over 3 billion kilowatt-hours per year, enough to power more than 1 million homes

Wind energy has been growing significantly worldwide. The inexhaustible source of energy has become more popular because of geopolitical shifts in environmental policies. The World Economic Forum reported that in 2023 "the global wind industry installed 50% more capacity upon the previous year." 

While wind projects can be expensive to install, they feature low operating costs, as wind energy does not require fuel or much maintenance. The infrastructure also produces no planet-warming pollution. With significant investment, wind farms boost economies and jobs, too.

Consumers of wind-powered energy also benefit from significant savings. RenewableUK found that buyers save over £20 ($27) billion, with every household benefitting by £246 ($332) a year. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"The energy produced, thanks to the wind that blows undisturbed in the Southern Adriatic Sea, will be valuable for businesses and citizens, contributing to creating a healthier territory and increasing employment in the Apulia Region," Hope Group CEO Michele Scoppio stated.

Should we be harnessing the ocean to power our homes?

Absolutely 👍

Leave it be 👎

It depends 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x