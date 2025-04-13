  • Tech Tech

Scientists make surprising discovery about future use for common clothing material: 'We did an intensive study'

by Michael Muir
Researchers at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia have discovered an innovative new design concept for lithium-metal batteries. By using nylon, a polymer commonly found in clothing, a new generation of more powerful and cheaper batteries could be just around the corner.

Lithium-metal batteries aren't usually rechargeable, but they tend to have an exceptionally long lifespan. They're often used in medical devices, including pacemakers, and small electronics such as watches and calculators. They're more powerful than lithium-ion batteries, which you'll find in laptops and phones, but that extra juice comes with instability and safety issues. That's where nylon comes in. 

Testing lithium-metal batteries with nylon additives resulted in batteries with greater stability, performance, and lifespan. Because nylon can be dissolved more easily than other polymers, it makes for an exciting new development in battery technology. As Zhiming Zhao, one of the study's authors, explained to TechXplore:

"Polymers have always been difficult to dissolve in common battery electrolytes. We did an intensive study of the chemical properties and modified the solvation structure and interactions."

The research concluded that the new battery design will reduce costs and environmental impact and noted that the materials are recyclable and, thus, more sustainable. This is one of many exciting developments in lithium battery innovation and production. For example. Korean researchers found a way to greatly extend the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries with water

Cheaper, more efficient, longer-lasting batteries — whether lithium-metal or lithium-ion — will benefit the consumer and mitigate the environmental impact of lithium mining. They'll also reduce the amount of single-use batteries in circulation and the headache that comes with their disposal. 

Husam Alshareef, who led the two studies, said:

"My research team is dedicated to building renewable energy and storage solutions such as higher energy density and safer batteries to accelerate decarbonization adoption in the Kingdom."

