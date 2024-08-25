Researchers shocked after making accidental discovery with ultra light-absorbing material: 'Our research demonstrates its great untapped potential'

"Combines the benefits of natural materials with unique structural features, making it lightweight, stiff, and easy to cut into intricate shapes."

An unexpected surprise in the lab may breathe new life into multiple industries, perhaps even reducing the cost of popular products that traditionally rely on expensive materials.

Researchers at The University of British Columbia announced in a media release that they created, "by sheer accident," a new material that absorbs nearly all light.

The happy mishap occurred during experiments with high-energy plasma to increase the water-repelling abilities of wood. Instead, the wood cells turned dark, prompting researchers to pivot to developing a super-black material they call Nxylon — a now-trademarked term that's a mashup of the name for the Greek goddess of the night and the Greek word for wood.

Super-black materials such as Nxylon are in demand for solar cells, precision optical devices, and even jewelry and watches. However, using them can be expensive. The gemstone onyx, for example, is frequently used for watch surfaces.

Black paints are a solution for some types of projects, but they need maintenance to maintain their color over time. Some paints also use toxic, environmentally harmful chemicals as part of their chemistry to achieve the desired light absorbency.

Nxylon, on the other hand, can be made from sustainable and renewable materials native to North America and Europe — such as basswood and European limewood — and it is much more effective.

"Ultra-black or super-black material can absorb more than 99% of the light that strikes it — significantly more so than normal black paint, which absorbs about 97.5% of light," Professor Dr. Philip Evans, the BC Leadership Chair in Advanced Forest Products Manufacturing Technology, explained in the university's media release.

Elsewhere, projects focused on organic dyes and artificial intelligence have worked to maximize solar efficiency. And because super-black materials absorb more light, Nxylon may be able to play its own role in those efforts, which is crucial as the world transitions away from polluting dirty fuels linked to frequent and intense extreme weather and poor health outcomes.

Currently, around 4% of the energy in the United States comes from solar, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. However, as the Solar Energy Industries Association notes, the country added a record amount of solar capacity in 2023. That's partly down to Inflation Reduction Act incentives that have helped people install panels and save on their electric bills.

Ultimately, the UBC team also believes its discovery could responsibly revitalize a flailing forestry industry in British Columbia, tapping into its unrealized potential given Nxylon's versatility.

"Nxylon's composition combines the benefits of natural materials with unique structural features, making it lightweight, stiff, and easy to cut into intricate shapes," Dr. Evans said.

According to the release, the researchers now intend to establish Nxylon Corporation of Canada, a startup aimed at commercializing and scaling up the super-black material's applications in collaboration with jewelers, artists, and tech product designers.

"Nxylon can be made from sustainable and renewable materials widely found in North America and Europe, leading to new applications for wood," Dr. Evans continued. "The wood industry in B.C. is often seen as a sunset industry focused on commodity products — our research demonstrates its great untapped potential."

