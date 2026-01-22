Nvidia challenges Tesla after announcing shocking 'humanlike' element to robotaxis: 'The foundation for safe[ty]'

"Well, that's just exactly what Tesla is doing."

Electronic chipmaker Nvidia announced new AI technology that helps self-driving vehicles make better decisions, and the technology drew instant comparisons with Tesla's Full Self-Driving mode.

According to SupercarBlondie, Nvidia's Alpamayo will help autonomous cars "think" and "explain" their driving decisions. CEO Jensen Huang believes that robotaxis will be the first to benefit from this new AI technology.

Alpamayo is a "family of AI models" that will enable self-driving cars to navigate complex driving situations more effectively, per the publication.

BBC News reported that Nvidia is working with Mercedes to produce the first car powered by the model.

In a press release, Nvidia said that Alpamayo would "enable the development of vehicles that perceive, reason, and act with humanlike judgment."

Many automakers have been working on improving self-driving vehicles using AI, from the XPeng G7 to the Denza Z and the Sony-Honda Afeela 1.

SupercarBlondie reported that major industry players, such as Lucid and Uber, have already expressed interest in Alpamayo. Elon Musk's Tesla saw an 8.6% total drop in vehicle deliveries in 2025, per CNBC, and he had a different reaction.

"Well that's just exactly what Tesla is doing," he wrote on the social platform X, adding that Nvidia may find it more challenging to achieve its goal than it anticipates. Still, he wished the company well on its quest.

Many tout the benefits of self-driving cars, including Forbes, which noted that they help drivers reclaim time and save money. Many consumers, however, remain skeptical, partially due to the less-than-smooth rollout in terms of safety.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration even launched an investigation into Tesla's FSD after the organization claimed to have received dozens of reports of dangerous behavior by cars using the feature.

Advancements like Alpamayo, if proven safer, could go a long way toward easing consumer concerns and encouraging widespread adoption of EVs. This benefits people and the planet, as the cars produce no tailpipe pollution and save drivers money.

Nvidia's CEO is confident it will bring safety to the forefront of the troublesome tech.

"Alpamayo brings reasoning to autonomous vehicles, allowing them to think through rare scenarios … it's the foundation for safe[ty]," Huang said in the release.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.