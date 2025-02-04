Sony teases first of-its-kind EV collaboration packed with high-tech features: 'Revolutionize the travel experience'

This electric vehicle will feature some of the most advanced self-driving technology on the market.

Sony and Honda have been developing a brand-new EV, and it's expected to hit the market next year. The Sony-Honda Afeela 1 is an electric sedan equipped with a personal AI agent, high-quality spatial audio technology, a customizable interior, and the North American standard charger.

The car even has a screen that can display its charging status, a short message, and "real-time weather, traffic, sports results, and trending information," per Sony-Honda Mobility.

Perhaps the most notable attribute is the sedan's self-driving technology. The Afeela is equipped with "a total of 40 sensors, including 18 cameras, 1 LIDAR array, nine radar sets and 12 ultrasonic sensors," according to InsideEVs.

The Afeela 1 starts at $102,000, making it one of the most expensive EVs out there. A cheaper version will be released a year later, priced at $86,000. The average cost of a new EV is around $50,000, and that is significantly declining each year.

And while these tech features are innovative and promising, the EV doesn't quite measure up in terms of range and charging speed. With an estimated 300-mile range and 150-kilowatt charging speed, "the Afeela 1 [is] far behind many modern EV competitors, especially around that price tag," per InsideEVs.

Reserving the upcoming EV will cost $200, though that fee is refundable. Interestingly, Afeela is only taking reservations from California residents.

Driving an electric vehicle can save you hundreds of dollars a year on gas. The average EV driver saves "around $116 each month by switching to an EV," SaveOnEnergy calculated.

If you're looking for an exact figure, the Department of Energy offers a free tool to help you calculate just how much you'd save on gas by switching to an electric vehicle.

Plus, EVs are much better for the environment than their gas-powered counterparts. Electric vehicles emit no tailpipe pollution, unlike gas-powered cars, which produce nearly 30% of the United States' planet-warming gas emissions. And though the production processes for EVs do use resources, they're still far more sustainable than that of gas automobiles.

Yasuhide Mizuno, chairperson and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility, believes the car will "revolutionize the travel experience."

"We are very pleased to unveil AFEELA 1, developed for the era of autonomous driving," Mizuno said. "... AFEELA 1 can be called a buddy, combining advanced software with meticulously refined hardware. We will meet our customers' expectations by providing a safe, secure, and comfortable travel experience."

