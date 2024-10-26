New study reveals revolutionary findings about nuclear engines on the high seas — and the advantages are apparent

This is part of a re-inventing of transportation systems that's happening around the world.

A Dutch ship-propulsion study has promising findings for nuclear engines on the high seas.

The analysis — completed by ULC Energy BV and C-Job Naval Architects — compared a reactor with other propellants, including green ammonia, as a fuel for a nearly 1,000-foot bulk carrier, according to a report on the study by World Nuclear News.

Interestingly, the project found that a reactor wouldn't impact cargo space. More importantly, the ship would have a long range, reach faster speeds, and produce no heat-trapping air pollution, per the report.

"This latest study from ULC-Energy furthers our mission to deliver unique, fundamentals-based analysis on the integration of nuclear technologies into various industries," ULC CEO Dirk Rabelink said in the WNN story. ULC is a nuclear energy development company.

It is widely reported that the shipping sector spews about 3% of the world's warming carbon pollution. The higher mercury is impacting our oceans as well, contributing to unprecedented higher temperatures that can harm marine life.

That's why experts are working on cleaner fuel or propulsion options, including electric boats, hydrogen superyachts, and cargo ships with sails.

Nuclear power also carries some drawbacks. Fission, used in current reactors, produces long-lasting radioactive waste. There is also the risk for rare yet catastrophic meltdowns, which are well-publicized when they happen.

Physicist and Colorado-based RMI co-founder Amory Lovins told The Cool Down during a meeting with reporters that it is also increasingly expensive to develop. The nonprofit works on solutions for a cleaner energy future, per its website.

Lovins said that renewable energy from the sun and wind is the cheapest way to meet "flat load" demand when talking about land-based generation.

The ULC study suggests a better outcome for nuclear propulsion at sea, which the U.S. government reports has been powering military vessels since the 1950s. Shipping giant Maersk is also examining how the latest nuclear reactors could be used to power huge cargo carriers.

"One possible drawback in the use of a nuclear propulsion system is the cost of its installation. However, this is offset by the low operational expenditures and by the fact that a reactor can be used for its entire service life, either in a second ship or by extending the service life of the first ship," per the report, which also cited licensing and regulatory hurdles as challenges.

It's part of a re-inventing of transportation systems that's happening around the world and extending far beyond electric vehicles. Experts are working on cleaner fuel for planes, trains, and even heavy equipment.

But making a difference can be as simple as using your own two feet. Simply replacing a two-mile drive with a walk every day can cut 600 pounds of air pollution production annually. The Mayo Clinic has an entire report detailing the health benefits that can be realized by walking.

The nuclear studies are part of what could be massive changes to the key global shipping system, crucial to our supply chain. WNN reported that the International Maritime Organization plans for the sector to hit the oft-cited "net-zero" benchmark sometime around 2050.

Nuclear may well be a part of the solution.

"The study is another remarkable milestone for the adoption of nuclear power in marine vessels," C-Job energy head Niels De Vries said in the WNN story.

