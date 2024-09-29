Major Chinese construction company introduces new all-electric excavator to the industry — here's what sets it apart

The battery can provide up to seven hours of work with more than $24,000 in savings for the owner each year.

An innovative electric excavator from the East is moving westward with an initial stop in the Netherlands.

Chinese equipment-maker SANY said in a press release that company leaders chose the country for the machine's Western debut this summer because of Dutch interest in electric products.

"Our desire is to reshape the equipment manufacturing industry to world-class standards through innovation and technology," SANY founder Liang Wengen said in a message.

The blue SY215E looks like any other fossil-burning excavator. But it's a lot different under the proverbial hood.

The battery can provide up to seven hours of work with more than $24,000 in savings for the owner each year, compared to diesel versions. Weighing 511,500 pounds, the medium-sized digger has a nearly 31.5-foot reach and a 20.5-foot arm depth. It operates with a newly designed cab that provides low noise, an HD touchscreen, and safety diagnostics, all per the SANY press release.

The message added that a "double-gun" charger allows the unit to reach full battery power in 70 minutes, making it ready for its rugged work orders quickly.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Electrek provided an image of the double or "dual-gun" charging port with its story on the tech. The two inputs are located next to each other, ready to receive electricity.

"Particularly worth mentioning is that the machine remains stable when working in sites (at 13,123 feet) above sea level, including tunnels and small mines," according to the press release.

Battery tech on heavy equipment is being developed by John Deere and other companies for use on farms and elsewhere. Japan's Komatsu has unveiled a jumbo drill and roof bolter for underground hard rock mining, for example.

It's all part of the effort to reduce air pollution from diesel-burning heavy equipment. In 2022, diesel engines spewed about 25% of carbon dioxide emissions from the U.S. transportation sector. That's about 10% of the country's total "energy-related CO2 emissions," according to the Energy Information Administration.

Other government data states that ground-level diesel smog is a detriment to human health. It can also damage crops, trees, and vegetation, per an Environmental Protection Agency report.

While government rules are forcing the creation of cleaner-burning engines, battery power ensures zero harmful exhaust. A Massachusetts Institute of Technology report highlights that they are more planet-friendly, even when considering some of the dirty mining needed for power pack parts.

The transition isn't limited to the heavy equipment and EV sectors. Your backyard is a great place to start. Electric mowers and yard tools can save you about $200 a year on gas and maintenance costs, while checking boxes off your chore list with no harmful exhaust and with less noise.

For SANY's part, the company has developed more than 40 new electric machines, with sales revenue of $449.4 million as it contributes to the "energy transition of Europe," according to the press release.

SANY's leaders seem to be eager for more big headlines.

"We grow great by dreaming. Dreams make our lives worth living. At SANY, we are living our dreams, one day at a time," Wengen concluded in his message.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.