Traveler shares eye-opening video of first-class trip on high-speed bullet train: 'Can one legally marry a train?'

South African radio personality Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) recently enjoyed high-speed rail in Japan and had to share the experience with her TikTok followers.

"Can one legally marry a train?" she gushed in the video caption.

Sibongile talked about how the Nozomi bullet train would be able to get her from Tokyo to Kyoto in only 2 hours and 15 minutes. The ride took her about 320 miles by train, roughly the distance between New York City and Pittsburgh.

While in transit, Sibongile enjoyed a bento box and daydreamed about having the same service between Johannesburg and Cape Town. She splurged on first class, but that didn't save her from tripping at the platform at her destination.

Japan's train service is world-class. The Shinkansen rail network Sibongile was traveling on has been in service since 1964, with Nozomi service starting in 1992. The N700A trains operating on this service can reach speeds of 170 miles per hour in only three minutes.

Whether visiting abroad or doing a daily commute, trains are an incredible low-impact travel option. Sibongile's positive experience on her ride just goes to show that it's equally scenic, comfortable, and efficient. She isn't alone, either. Other Shinkansen travelers echo this sentiment.

Best of all, high-speed rail cuts out the pollution generated from domestic flights. These flights have some of the highest emissions per mile out of every method available.

They're enough of a problem that some jurisdictions have even started legislating against short-distance flights in order to encourage more travelers to take the train when available.

Sibongile's TikTok followers were tickled by her experience with high-speed rail and shared her dream of seeing something similar in South Africa.

"I think about a bullet train from Joburg to Cape Town everyday," said one community member.

"A bullet train from Jhb to Eastern Cape," said another. "I'd visit home every month."

