  • Tech Tech

Woman debunks dangerous myth about major energy sources: 'Be under no illusions'

"Intelligent … policy is being repressed."

by Joseph Clark
"Intelligent ... policy is being repressed."

Photo Credit: iStock

One TikToker recently made a post debunking a common myth about renewables. 

According to alimcforever  (@alimcforever), "fossil fuel dependency is a policy of choice, not a technical requirement."

In the video, she points out that wind has been turned off in Ireland — not because demand fell — but because the grid was full because of the strain caused by companies and their reliance on data centers. And yet, battery storage and local renewables remain stuck in regulatory limbo.

"Be under no illusions: There is no need for fossil fuels as a backup," she says.

@alimcforever Replying to @ooj "wind and solar vary" trying to distract you from the lack of critical investment in our grid. It is a dumb talking point don't listen to it #i#irishpoliticse#energyjusticed#datacentresc#climatejusticeirelandh#housingcrisisirelandg#gridaccessp#publicpowernows#stopfossilfuelsr#renewableenergyirelandc#communityenergyj#justtransitiona#anticorporatepowerc#costoflivingirelands#socialhousingnoww#windenergyirelandw#watercrisisirelands#stopprivatisationi#irishnewsa#activismirelandp#policychangeireland ♬ original sound - alimcforever 🇮🇪

The idea that batteries can't answer the call? Outdated. Fast‑response batteries can ramp up in milliseconds, whereas gas plants drag their heels — sometimes taking hours. And yes, smart meters, heat pumps, electric vehicles, interconnectors — they all play a part. 

All of this matters because policy — not limitations — is holding clean technology back. One story showed what Germany's clean energy investment opened when investment flows were unlocked. Another found that Ireland's offshore wind projects are boosting capacity right now. And yet another looked at how data centers are stretching the grid in real ways.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

But more than charts and stats, this story touches people. Communities face rising tides, shifting food patterns, and new health threats as the weather worsens. These aren't abstract worries — they're real. Researching critical climate issues can help prepare people for how to handle the overheating of the planet. 

One commenter on the TikTok said: "Tidal energy. Consistent and we're in a prime position for it. If a Data Centre's connection to the grid was dependent on it having to first build/invest in a renewable energy source of equal rating to the proposed Data Centre then we'd be laughing."

And another added: "Good, sound, intelligent govt policy is being repressed by fossil fuel & financial lobbyist domination of politicians."

Which of these factors is the biggest obstacle preventing you from getting solar panels?

The upfront cost 💰

The way they look 🙈

Not sure where to start 🤔

No concerns here! 😄

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x