One TikToker recently made a post debunking a common myth about renewables.

According to alimcforever (@alimcforever), "fossil fuel dependency is a policy of choice, not a technical requirement."

In the video, she points out that wind has been turned off in Ireland — not because demand fell — but because the grid was full because of the strain caused by companies and their reliance on data centers. And yet, battery storage and local renewables remain stuck in regulatory limbo.

"Be under no illusions: There is no need for fossil fuels as a backup," she says.

The idea that batteries can't answer the call? Outdated. Fast‑response batteries can ramp up in milliseconds, whereas gas plants drag their heels — sometimes taking hours. And yes, smart meters, heat pumps, electric vehicles, interconnectors — they all play a part.

All of this matters because policy — not limitations — is holding clean technology back. One story showed what Germany's clean energy investment opened when investment flows were unlocked. Another found that Ireland's offshore wind projects are boosting capacity right now. And yet another looked at how data centers are stretching the grid in real ways.

But more than charts and stats, this story touches people. Communities face rising tides, shifting food patterns, and new health threats as the weather worsens. These aren't abstract worries — they're real. Researching critical climate issues can help prepare people for how to handle the overheating of the planet.

One commenter on the TikTok said: "Tidal energy. Consistent and we're in a prime position for it. If a Data Centre's connection to the grid was dependent on it having to first build/invest in a renewable energy source of equal rating to the proposed Data Centre then we'd be laughing."

And another added: "Good, sound, intelligent govt policy is being repressed by fossil fuel & financial lobbyist domination of politicians."

