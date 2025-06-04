  • Business Business

Officials unveil $100 billion investment to transform how nation gets its power: 'Bombshell'

"The grid hasn't caught up."

by Christine Dulion
Photo Credit: iStock

Germany recently approved a landmark €100 billion ($107 billion) investment package to supercharge its transition to clean energy, and it's being called a "green bombshell," according to Forbes. The plan will pour funding into renewable energy infrastructure, grid modernization, and other projects aimed at reducing the country's pollution. This will not only create jobs and strengthen innovation but also position Germany as a global clean tech leader.

This comes as Germany's clean energy milestones stack up. In 2023, renewables made up nearly 52% of the country's electricity consumption, and solar capacity soared past 100 gigawatts at the start of 2024. But rapid growth has exposed challenges — specifically, outdated infrastructure. "We've scaled renewables at an impressive pace, but the grid hasn't caught up," said Jan Lozek, founder and managing partner at Future Energy Ventures, a German climate-focused venture capital firm, to Forbes. 

The solution will be smarter, more decentralized systems. "We need to roll out smart meters, decentralised controls, and energy storage solutions that let us manage this new ecosystem in real-time," Lozek explained. "Local optimisation will be key — not just pouring more power into the grid, but using it where it's produced."

The green transition is opening up huge investment opportunities in the U.S. and around the world. Clean energy and sustainability-focused businesses have consistently outperformed traditional dirty energy stocks over the long term, and Germany's plan mirrors a growing understanding that building a cleaner economy isn't just good for the planet; it's also financially smart. Despite setbacks here and there, the momentum has never been stronger, backed by solid market logic.

Similar moves are gaining steam elsewhere, such as massive solar farm projects in the U.S. and renewable energy investments in the European Union. Globally, investment in clean energy now outpaces fossil fuels, such as gas and coal, 2-to-1, with total energy investment surpassing $3 trillion in 2024.

For everyday people looking to put their money on a greener future, GreenPortfolio is a free tool that makes climate-forward investing easier. While planning your strategy to support the green transition can be tricky, GreenPortfolio connects you with remote financial advisors who offer guidance on building portfolios and choosing sustainable banks, investments, and credit cards.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

As for Germany's plans, Lozek is optimistic. "Decarbonizing heavy industry and transitioning to a circular economy — these are massive opportunities. We need scalable solutions that can make a dent in global emissions," he said.

"This is not just about hitting climate targets — it's about reshaping the entire energy landscape," he added.

