Government doubles down on ambitious plan to transform how it generates power: 'We are absolutely committed'

Ireland's quest to rapidly expand its offshore wind farm capacity has been difficult, but the country remains committed to its long-term sustainable energy goals.

Speaking at a wind conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Timmy Dooley, the minister of state in the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, said: "We don't see any pathway back to fossil fuels. ... We are absolutely committed to offshore wind as the energy source of the future."

Ireland currently has very little offshore wind capacity — just 25 megawatts — but is seeking to dramatically increase that figure within the next decade. The first phase is 5 gigawatts by 2030, followed by 20 gigawatts by 2040, and a massive 37 gigawatts by 2050. That final goal would make Ireland a major exporter of wind energy. In essence, Ireland wants to be the "Saudi Arabia of offshore wind," per The Journal.

However, that first goal seems out of reach because state auctions have fallen too far behind schedule. Only six wind farms can realistically be completed by 2030. Still, the government is actively working toward streamlining the process.

Ireland is uniquely well-suited for offshore wind power because of its expansive exclusive economic zone. As a government report on Ireland's offshore wind strategy notes, its EEZ is seven times larger than its landmass. Offshore wind farms tend to outperform their onshore counterparts because of the greater consistency and speed of seaborne wind. Moreover, as the United Kingdom's National Grid points out, building wind farms offshore means less habitat destruction, and there's ample space to construct them.

Contrary to the misinformation spread about wind turbines, they typically reach carbon neutrality within a year. That is to say, the total harmful pollution caused by their manufacture, installation, and dismantling are offset within 5 to 12 months. They last around 25 years, so they will spend the vast majority of their lifetimes producing cheap, clean, and renewable energy. As a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency notes, in the past decade, wind energy technology "has undergone some remarkable advances." Global capacity increased by 48% in just one year.

Even if Ireland doesn't meet its short-term energy goals, its firm commitment and ambitious plans augur well for the future.

As Dooley said in a news release, "Ireland has enormous offshore wind potential — not only to deliver cheaper, cleaner and more secure energy to our homes and businesses — it has the potential to deliver tens of thousands of new green jobs for many communities across the State."

