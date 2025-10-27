Startup revolutionizes antiquated farming practices with never-before-seen innovation: 'Plant breeding takes a really long time'

A software development company is looking to change the way that plant breeders adjust to rapidly evolving climate conditions by utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology.

As reported by AgTechNavigator, NoMaze is attempting to take the guesswork out of the agriculture industry. Based in Munich, Germany, the startup has developed SmartPlot, an innovative analysis tool designed for plant breeders and researchers to help them organize and explore options while preparing for climate-based challenges. The company said that the tool can simulate climate conditions years into the future.

NoMaze CEO Jean-Pascal Lutze spoke to AgTechNavigator at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in London in September regarding the launch of SmartPlot. With the utilization of artificial intelligence, NoMaze has streamlined a process for plant breeders, saving them both time and money on research and development.

"The problem is plant breeding takes a really long time, five to 10 years, to develop a new crop," Lutze said. "And you have to know which crops you have to select for this specific environment in five years. And we can simulate the environment with our model. We can simulate the behavior of the plants in five years."

Rising global temperatures have led to declining crop yields due to heat stress and changing precipitation patterns. Regions around the world are facing increased extreme weather events such as droughts and floods. This has resulted in reduced agricultural productivity, which not only raises the risk of crop failures but also threatens global food security.

As seen with SmartPlot, AI has the potential to increase overall efficiency in the agriculture industry by prompting more precise farming and improving yields with better monitoring and forecasting tools. This can go a long way in helping farmers manage their crops while also making more strategic decisions for the road ahead.

However, one of the biggest trade-offs of increased AI usage is the high energy consumption it takes to power the technology. This can put a massive strain on power grids and increase the production of harmful carbon pollution, which greatly contribute to rising global temperatures.

