In general, electric scooters are significantly more efficient than other modes of transportation.

Popular electric scooter and micromobility company NIU recently launched its new KQi 200F smart electric scooter, which not only boosts performance and range over previous models but also includes folding handles for increased portability.

Electric scooters and bikes have been changing the commuter landscape — especially in cities — helping reduce traffic congestion, pollution, and travel times.

Two-wheeled, sit-down models have been popping up from a variety of major brands like Harley-Davidson and Yadea, along with NIU, but electric kick-style scooters have become increasingly popular for riders covering shorter distances.

The KQi 200F strikes the perfect balance between portability and performance by including not only a foldable stem, but also handlebars that fold down — an innovation that first arrived with last year's KQi 100F, according to a report by Electrek.

That compactness will help riders more easily store their e-scooter when they're at the office, connecting with public transport, or stopping by the local watering hole.

With a top speed of 20 miles per hour and a range of 33.6 miles, the KQi 200F is more than capable of handling the average commute while saving you from sweating through your clothes on a pedal bike.

A battery with 365 watt-hours of stored capacity powers the scooter's 350-watt rear hub motor, which can tackle climbs of up to 20% with ease.

It weighs about 44 pounds, which isn't the lightest option on the market, but with its relatively high performance, it's a reasonable trade-off, according to the report.

A report by Wired explained that one kilowatt-hour's worth of energy can carry a gas-powered vehicle less than a mile, while a more efficient electric car gets about four miles from the same amount of energy.

An electric scooter, however, can get more than 80 miles of range out of that same one kilowatt hour of power.

A German study also found that widespread adoption of e-scooters as a commuter tool can help reduce planet-warming pollution in the mobility sector by 4%, and shared options may even be more efficient than shared e-bikes.

Private ownership could also lower the lifecycle emissions for scooters by 43% compared to shared options, when you factor in the pollution produced by vehicles used for the daily roundup of the scooters.

The $799 NIU KQi 200F electric scooter is available now on the company's website, but at the time of this writing, it's 25% off at just $599.

