World's largest scooter maker turns heads with next-gen update on new model: 'Could help lead the entire industry toward this'

"Enhanced safety, environmental friendliness, and longer lifespan."

by Rick Kazmer
Photo Credit: Yadea

Global scooter giant Yadea's latest electric two-wheeler looks like a vintage cruiser that you could have seen navigating a busy Italian street decades ago. 

But this one is clearly built for the 2020s and beyond, as it's powered by emerging sodium-ion battery tech, according to a news release. 

"Yadea's status as a major electric motorbike maker also means that its adoption of sodium-ion battery technology could help lead the entire industry toward this battery chemistry, bringing safety and performance benefits along with it," Electrek's Micah Toll wrote

The publication said that Yadea has been the world's largest electric vehicle maker, of the two- and three-wheel variety, for seven years. For reference, the e-scooter market was worth $37 billion in 2023 with growth potential, according to estimates from California-based Grand View Research. 

Sodium-ion batteries are being developed by experts around the world as an alternative to lithium-ion packs for a variety of uses. A large version made in China is storing enough electricity to power 12,000 homes, for example. 

The chemistry has a similar structure as lithium, only there are sodium ions moving between the electrodes during operation instead of lithium ones, as described by ScienceDirect. 

Yadea's team sees the same advantages as others pursuing the salt-based power packs: "enhanced safety, environmental friendliness, and longer lifespan," per the release. 

For their part, lithium packs include expensive, hard-to-gather materials. What's more, some of the components are flammable. While catastrophic, failures and related fires are less common than gas-powered vehicle blazes, per multiple reports.

It's also important to note that lithium packs remain reliable power sources for most EVs and other tech, despite invasive parts mining and processing. While 7.7 million tons of minerals are mined for "low-carbon" tech each year, about 16.5 billion tons of common fossil fuels are hauled from the earth annually, all per Sustainability by Numbers. 

Better battery chemistries that leverage more sustainable materials can ease remaining concerns and help the shift from dependence on foreign supply chains and nonrenewable fuels. 

On the road, scooter enthusiasts will be excited about the ride's performance, too. That's because the Yadea-dubbed HuaYu Sodium Superfast Charging Ecosystem charges to 80% in 15 minutes. The pack withstood 20 safety tests, with fire resilience under extreme conditions among them. The battery has a three-year warranty, but it should be good for up to five years. That's based on an expected 1,500-cycle life at room temperature. It also has a discharge retention rate of more than 92% at minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit — good for anyone who enjoys brisk rides, all per Yadea. 

Sodium packs aren't yet at parity with lithium when it comes to energy density — the amount of electricity that can be stored per pound. This results in less range, by comparison, Electrek reported

But Yadea and others seem to be closing the gap. That's important as we transition to a cleaner, battery-powered transportation system. EVs, for example, prevent thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution compared to gas cars, according to U.S. government data. The fumes are linked by medical experts to lung, heart, and other health risks. 

Switching to an EV, e-scooter, or e-bike can save you loads of cash by eliminating gas and maintenance costs, as well. And tax breaks of up to $7,500 remain available for qualified EVs.  

As for Yadea, company experts indicated that we should expect more innovations. 

"Yadea remains committed to driving innovation in technology, delivering more efficient, safer, and environmentally friendly mobility solutions to consumers worldwide," per the statement.

x