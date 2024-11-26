Harley-Davidson spinoff announces all-electric scooter with unexpected look — and it has some surprising capabilities

"LiveWire is an iconic leader in electric solutions for urban mobility."

Harley-Davidson's electronic motor vehicle company, LiveWire, has just unveiled its new electric maxi scooter to demonstrate the flexibility of its S2 Arrow powertrain system.

LiveWire, in collaboration with leading Taiwanese scooter company Kymco, is slated to launch the maxi scooter within the first half of 2026. Featuring a powerful motor, large wheels, extra storage space, and premium amenities, the maxi scooter is the latest design to utilize LiveWire's S2 Arrow powertrain system.

First unveiled during the launch of LiveWire's S2 Del Mar model, the S2 Arrow powertrain utilizes a structural battery, electric motor, and the associated control hardware for more efficient energy use during cruising.

Electric vehicle systems typically have low maintenance and usage costs, a consequence of their batteries only having about a 2.5% chance of failure throughout their lifetime, outside of major recalls.









The extraction of lithium — the material most commonly used to create EV batteries — can release several tons of carbon for every ton of lithium mined. However, the growing prevalence of renewable energy sources and the lack of tailpipe pollution from EVs make their environmental impact comparatively smaller than their gas-powered counterparts, both in and out of the factory.

Still new to the motorcycle scene, LiveWire has endeavored to distinguish itself from Harley-Davidson through the efficient development of its maxi scooter lineup, which shows no signs of slowing down and seems to be getting better.

In fact, Kymco has also recently unveiled the RevoNEX electric motorcycle based on the S2 Arrow platform, setting it as the fourth model to utilize LiveWire's S2 Arrow foundation.

"LiveWire is an iconic leader in electric solutions for urban mobility," Kymco Chairman Allen Ko said.

"We are excited to partner with them as LiveWire embarks on the development of a S2-based electric maxi-scooter."

More models are expected to be developed in the near future.

