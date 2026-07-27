Nissan's affordable Leaf gets a sporty Nismo version, and Japan gets it first

"I'm a lot more open to hearing them out."

Better known as a value-focused, practical EV than a performance car, the Nissan Leaf is now getting a sportier spin. As Jalopnik detailed, Nissan's newly announced Nismo version of the redesigned model will reach buyers in Japan first.

What's happening?

The new variant is the 2026 Leaf Nismo, a sharper-tuned take on the redesigned model that offers more than 300 miles of range for a little over $30,000.

At least for now, Nissan is keeping this performance-focused trim exclusive to Japan. Its output stays the same, but Nissan made several hardware changes.

As Jalopnik reported, the Leaf Nismo gets 19-inch Enkei aluminum wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires, and Nismo-tuned springs, stabilizers, bushings, and shock absorbers.

Buyers will have two single-motor choices, including one rated at 214 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque, and a lower-output version producing 174 hp and 254 lb-ft.

Nissan also reworked the driving settings, the outlet noted. Sport mode is replaced by Nismo mode, and paddles on the steering wheel let drivers vary the regenerative braking level.

Nissan says Nismo mode will "deliver powerful, linear acceleration unique to an electric motor vehicle," adding that the upgraded Leaf should "feel lighter and more agile than its size and weight would suggest."

In Japan, the Leaf Nismo starts at 6,952,000 yen (around $42,400) and rises to 7,227,000 yen ($44,100) when equipped with Recaro seats, according to Jalopnik. Nissan has not said it will sell the model in the United States.

Why does it matter?

Cheap EVs are easier to find than they once were, but affordable ones aimed at people who enjoy driving are still not especially common.

Owning an EV can also mean spending less on fuel and routine upkeep. They do not require oil changes, and because they usually have fewer moving parts than gas vehicles, they can lead to fewer maintenance visits over time. EVs also do not produce tailpipe pollution.

If Nissan can make the Leaf more satisfying to drive without sacrificing its cost advantages, that may attract shoppers interested in buying an electric vehicle for more than efficiency alone. Lower running costs paired with better road manners could help pull more drivers away from gas-powered cars.

That kind of tuning can matter. MotorTrend said of the Ariya NISMO that it was "genuinely a more engaging car to drive," thanks to "more grip, stiffer suspension, and more willing software."

What's being done?

Across the industry, automakers are pushing EVs forward on range, price, and performance. Nissan's move hints that even lower-cost models may start competing on appeal as much as on specifications.

The Leaf Nismo's approach seems to prioritize chassis feel and responsiveness over a headline-grabbing jump in horsepower.

As battery packs go farther and sticker prices improve, EVs are becoming easier for mainstream buyers to live with. Sportier versions like this one may expand that audience further.

Based on Nissan's past exploits with the Nismo badge, Jalopnik was willing to take them up on transforming the Leaf.

"I'm a lot more open to hearing them out," the publication wrote. "In fact, I bet the Nismo-tuned Leaf is actually pretty fun to drive."

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