Traveler shares eye-opening video after riding on US high-speed train: 'It does feel a lot smoother'

Transportation is responsible for 16.2% of all carbon pollution, according to Our World in Data. The effects of this pollution are a threat to the health and survival of all living things. This is why it is imperative that both individuals and communities adopt cleaner, more environmentally responsible ways of traveling.

One method is the NextGen Acela high-speed train from Amtrak that operates between Washington, D.C., and New York City. A TikToker took to the site to share her honest review of the train.

Grace (@eatingwellish) details the ergonomic seats that come with reading lights and USB ports. She also touted the train's 5G capabilities. "In terms of the ride itself, it does feel a lot smoother than the current Acela. … It makes for a very comfortable ride," she explains.

The NextGen Acela can go up to 160 mph, which is 10 mph faster than the current Acela. However, the tracks need to be adjusted for such high speeds, and Grace notes that probably won't happen until 2027.

Many American travelers have been clamoring for high-speed rail for years, especially since it's already popular around the world. One TikToker touted the experience of her high-speed travel on the Eurostar train between London and Paris. Another shared her experience riding a high-speed train in China and said it felt like she was "in a spaceship."

There are other ways to tailor travel to be more environmentally friendly. One method is to make the switch to electric vehicles, which don't release any dirty tailpipe pollution. There are low-impact travel options available nearly everywhere. And of course, people can always take public transportation, even if it is not high-speed rail.

Commenters were thrilled by the positive review. "How does it feel to be living my dream?" one asked. Another added, "I am so glad we finally got high-speed rail. Now we can keep up with the rest of the world."

