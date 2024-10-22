  • Tech Tech

Traveler shares unbelievable ride on European high-speed rail: 'I would take it everywhere if we had this in America'

"Everything about it was better than an airplane."

by Jeremiah Budin
Photo Credit: TikTok

One American content creator took a trip on a European high-speed rail line and couldn't wait to share the experience with the internet.

"We are riding the Eurostar from London to Paris for the first time and I have to say, this is an incredible way to travel," Amber (@amberkacherian) told her 893,000 TikTok followers. "No, I am not sponsored by Eurostar. They're not paying me anything to say this. This is just genuinely how I feel."

@amberkacherian Riding the EUROSTAR from London to Paris!! 🚊 #eurostar #train #travel #london #paris #england #france #travelinginstyle #firsttime #traveling #fancy #europe ♬ original sound - Amber Kacherian

The Eurostar is a high-speed rail line that zooms passengers around at speeds of up to 186 miles per hour. Traveling from London to Paris, as Amber did, takes only two hours and 16 minutes, with tickets starting at only $52.

Taking the same trip by plane would be more costly and would have forced Amber to go through airport security, all while having a less comfortable travel experience (and producing a significantly larger amount of planet-overheating air pollution per passenger).

Amber highlighted the comfort of the train experience by turning the camera on her traveling companion, Jared. 

"Jared here is six [foot] five and he fits nice and comfortable," she explained. "Look at all this legroom. Look at how high the headrest is on the chair." As anyone who is over three feet tall and has ever taken a plane trip can tell you, that is certainly not something to take for granted.

Watch now: Expert explains key contributor to recent wave of intense hurricanes

Amber and Jared also raved about the food and drink options, and how the sound of the train was much quieter and more peaceful than being on a plane. "Everything about it was better than an airplane. This is traveling in style," she concluded. "I would take this everywhere if we had this in America."

Luckily for Amber, and for all Americans and visitors to the United States, high-speed rail is slowly but surely making its way over here as well. The long-awaited California High-Speed Rail is finally in the works, with other projects including ones in Texas and on the East Coast making their way through the approval process.

