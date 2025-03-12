  • Tech Tech

Scientists make stunning breakthrough in battery efficiency — here's how it could reshape transportation

by Geri Mileva
The new battery achieves an unprecedented energy density.

Photo Credit: iStock

A game-changingly efficient next-generation battery could soon shake up the energy tech sector.

Researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China published a paper saying they have developed a lithium-hydrogen (Li-H) prototype that could have significant benefits for electric vehicle range, the battery duration of devices, and renewable energy storage.

Through innovative testing, the prototype was designed with three key parts: a lithium metal anode for storing and releasing energy; a platinum-coated layer, which allows hydrogen to function as the cathode; and a solid electrolyte (LATP), which allows lithium ions to move smoothly while keeping the battery stable.

This battery uses hydrogen as the cathode, whereas most hydrogen-based batteries use the element as the anode. With hydrogen as the anode, the battery is usually limited in voltage and energy storage capacity. Using hydrogen as the cathode and lithium as the anode overcomes these limitations, the researchers said.

And the results speak for themselves. This battery achieves an unprecedented energy density of 2825 watt-hours per kilogram and a 99.7% round-trip efficiency, according to Interesting Engineering. In English, this means that it can hold a lot of energy and retains nearly all that energy during its charge and discharge cycles.

But are these numbers truly that impressive? Short answer: they are, though more rigorous testing in more practical applications will be needed to take the science here to a more proven scale.

Watch now: How easy is it really to charge an EV?

On average, common batteries, such as nickel-cadmium (NiCd) and lithium-ion (Li-ion), only have an energy density of 45-80 Wh/kg and 150-300 Wh/kg, respectively, according to Battery Skills. In terms of round-trip efficiency, most batteries run between 70% to over 90%, depending on the type of battery, according to MIT Professor Ahmed Ghoniem.

These are truly exciting times for the eco-friendly energy sector, especially considering the technology's potential applications.

For electric vehicles, a high energy density battery could mean longer driving ranges on a single charge. In turn, this translates to less energy consumption, helping curb pollution and improve air quality. The battery's high efficiency and capacity also make it a promising storage solution for solar and wind energy.

As innovations like the Li-H battery drive more affordable energy forward and companies like BCA Industries are making strides toward similar goals, there's never been a better time to embrace eco-friendly energy practices.

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

