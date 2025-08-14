Energy company makes game-changing discovery with potential to bring limitless power to national grid: 'A major breakthrough'

"We're excited to be part of this strong, multi-national consortium."

A new international project is testing technology that could unlock virtually limitless clean power beneath our feet — rain or shine.

Swedish energy company Jordkraft Energy AB has joined a U.K.-funded partnership with Ukrainian state energy company UGV and project lead Getech to pilot a next-generation geothermal system in Ukraine.

According to Energy Global, the project is part of the British government's Innovative Ukraine II initiative, bringing together partners from the U.K., Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania.

Their shared goal? To demonstrate that closed-loop geothermal energy — a clean, constant, and independent source of electricity — can help supply round-the-clock power, even in challenging environments.

"Joining this consortium marks a major breakthrough for us," said CEO and co-founder of Jordkraft, Jessica Friberg.

Geothermal energy taps into the Earth's internal heat — a natural and renewable resource that can generate power 24/7 without burning fuel or releasing pollution.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The pilot will focus on a closed-loop system that circulates fluid through sealed pipes in deep rock formations, eliminating the need for naturally porous rock or groundwater. That makes it safer, more flexible, and easier to deploy in places where conventional geothermal doesn't work.

This opens up major possibilities. By accessing this steady underground heat, entire neighborhoods and cities could one day run on local, reliable energy — reducing their dependence on imported fuels or unstable grids. Once scaled, these systems could also lower energy bills for homes and businesses by offering a long-term, cost-stable alternative to fossil fuels.

"We're excited to be part of this strong, multi-national consortium bidding for this important opportunity," said Max Brouwers, chief business development officer of Getech.

By swapping out polluting fuels for clean geothermal energy, projects like this can also improve public health. Cutting air pollution means fewer respiratory problems, heart issues, and hospital visits — especially in communities near power plants or in regions recovering from conflict.

The team plans to launch the pilot in 2025 if it proves successful. And with it, a promising new path toward a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.